Rolling Out the Red Carpet: Plus-Size Industry Comes Together for Prestigious Full Figured Industry Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actors are celebrated at the Oscars. Musicians are celebrated at the GRAMMYs. But what about the celebrities and brands leading the $20 billion plus-size industry?

This industry is widely overlooked even though nearly 70 percent of women fit into this category. Tawana Blassingame, CEO and editor in chief of Queen Size Magazine (QSM), has made it her mission to change that by creating New York City's prestigious Full Figured Industry Awards (FFIAs).

The Full Figured Industry Awards logo is pictured here. Timothy Snell, celebrity stylist known for styling Queen Latifah, is interviewed by Tawanda Monique at The Full Figured Industry Awards.

"At last, it's time to mark the tremendous strides made by the plus-size community as a whole by ensuring the celebrities in our industry are recognized for their hard work and sacrifices," said Blassingame.

"The FFIAS are where we lift each other up in celebration because we know we have always mattered; the world is just now waking up and realizing it," said Madeline Jones, co-owner and editor in chief of PLUS Model Magazine (PMM).

Some awards presented during the ceremony are: Outstanding Big and Tall Model/Plus Model, Designer, Fashion Stylist and Boutique. In addition, the event includes six honoree awards in the categories of: Confidence, Entrepreneurship, Advocacy, Iconic, Lifetime Achievement and Outstanding Retail Brand.

This year's Outstanding Retail Brand Award recipient is renowned brand ELOQUII, which is known as "the ultimate fashion destination for sizes 14-28."

"It is an incredible honor for ELOQUII to receive the Full Figured Industry Award for Retail Brand of the Year. We are thankful to our dedicated ELOQUII team and loyal customers who have supported us since the beginning …" said ELOQUII Creative Director Yesenia Torres.

Pioneering entrepreneur and fashion designer Phyllis Brasch Librach will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Librach, "the fairy godmother of plus-size prom," is the founder and president of Sydney's Closet. The niche apparel company focuses exclusively on creating wedding, evening, pageant, prom and party dresses for women ages 16 to 60 who wear sizes 14 to 40.

"I'm honored and thrilled," said Librach, adding, "This Lifetime Achievement Award never would have happened without the trust and loyalty of our devoted Sydney's customers.

We take their confidence to heart knowing it's not just about finding a dream dress for one magical night, but making memories that last a lifetime."

Additional sponsors of the 2022 Full Figured Industry Awards include: Lane Bryant, PLUS Model Magazine (PMM), MVP Collections and Design House of Mallie Boushaye.

The 2022 Full Figured Industry Awards will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, with Nov. 3 being the final day to purchase tickets.

For more information on the Full Figured Industry Awards or to purchase tickets, visit www.theffias.com or email Tawana Blassingame at [email protected]

