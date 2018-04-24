Rolling Stone Names Andrew Budkofsky Chief Revenue Officer and Publisher

"Andrew brings with him an outstanding track record in growing significant revenue," said Gus Wenner, President and Chief Operating Officer of Wenner Media. "His skill and knowledge in the media marketplace, specifically in digital media, will set a high bar for what Rolling Stone will deliver for our partners. We couldn't be more eager to bring him on board as we embark on an exciting new era for the brand."

Budkofsky brings to Rolling Stone a deep understanding of today's publishing business, having managed sales teams in both linear and digital media for over 15 years. He has also built two significant digital businesses from the ground up. Prior to this new role, he was Chief Revenue Officer at Digital Trends, a technology news, lifestyle, and information website geared toward technology and consumer electronics products. At the company since 2014, he also held the title of Executive Vice President of Partnership and Sales. Budkofsky joined Digital Trends from Break Media (now Defy Media), where he was Executive Vice President of Advertising and Sales. He will play a key role in driving the current evolution of Rolling Stone, which has been ramping up since PMC made its strategic investment in Rolling Stone's parent company Wenner Media in Dec. 2017.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a company with the unparalleled brand value and scale of Rolling Stone," said Budkofsky. "I'm looking forward to using my expertise to expand and solidify Rolling Stone's position as one of the world's leaders in music and popular culture."

Budkofsky begins his new role May 1st, reporting to Gus Wenner and PMC Chief Operating Officer George Grobar. He will work out of Rolling Stone's New York headquarters.

Budkofsky is a graduate of Boston University and has served as a consultant and advisor to a number of start-ups in the digital media world. His media leadership experience includes roles at truTV, USA Network and Comedy Central.

About Rolling Stone

Five decades since its founding, Rolling Stone today has evolved into a multiplatform content brand with unrivalled access and authority, reaching a global audience of over 60 million people per month. Staying true to its mission to tell exceptional stories that illuminate the culture of our times, Rolling Stone is an authority for music reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting political commentary and award-winning journalism across print, digital, mobile, video, social and events. Published by Penske Media Corporation, Rolling Stone is the number one global brand in music publishing and media.

About Penske Media

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading digital media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a monthly audience of more than 220 million and empowers more than 1 million global CEOs and business thought-leaders in markets that impact the world. Our dynamic events, data services, and rich content entertain and educate today's fashion, retail, beauty, entertainment and lifestyle sectors. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 11 countries worldwide, Penske Media is the way global influencers are informed, connected, and inspired. To learn more about PMC and its iconic brands, visit http://www.pmc.com.

