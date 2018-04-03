Ronn Torossian-Led 5W Public Relations Named Top 3 Beauty & Fashion PR Agency

"5WPR has been a longtime authority in the public relations industry, and I'm thrilled to be recognized as a top 3 beauty agency for the third year in a row," said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5W Public Relations. "With over 15 years of experience, our team works with some of the best beauty brands in the business. Big or small, 5W has the tools and skillsets to create and execute impactful PR campaigns, and we strive to continue to pave the way for this category."

5W works with beauty, fashion and other consumer brands to curate unique 360-degree programs through media relations, digital, content and research, social media and influencer partnerships. With a focus on providing innovative solutions across the above-mentioned categories, 5W creates impactful partnerships that drive results and creating lasting impact.

5W's extensive list of beauty and fashion experience includes jane iredale, It's a 10 Haircare, HydroPeptide, Supersmile, Ethique, Indie Beauty Expo, Ashley Stewart, Full Beauty, Nobis and much more.

ABOUT 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

