Room-Res.com Launches in the U.S.

"Since our launch in Australia in 2016, Room-Res.com has helped 1000's of travel agents gain a competitive advantage by finding and booking the most profitable hotel stays, at great prices for their customers. Our unique approach to finding the best deals for agents has been warmly received by the industry and, based upon favorable feedback received from our U.S. Beta agencies, we look forward to working with our U.S. travel agent partners to deliver better value for their clients, at increased margins for themselves," said Nic Bryant, Room-Res.com's Co-Founder.

Offering both net and commissionable online hotel rates, Room-Res.com makes it easy for travel agents to compare actual cost and potential returns by giving immediate visibility into the market. With a current inventory of 300,000+ properties, Room-Res.com's unique algorithms sort through a range of providers to offer travel agents the best value options for their chosen stay.

The online platform is backed-up by market leading agency support and personalized customer service for travel agent partners. The commitment to support travel agents is evidenced by its nomination for "Best Agency Support Service" at the 2018 Australia National Travel Industry Awards (one of two nominations).

"At Room-Res.com, we recognize that our U.S. based travel agency support team affords us an opportunity to support our agency partners in delivering truly outstanding service. Our team is committed to delivering outstanding agency support, enabling our partners to go the extra mile and ensuring happier, repeat, customers" said Linda Lossing, Room-Res.com's Head of North America.

