Rose Go Announces the Kickstarter Launch of Their Latest Sleek, Affordable, User-Friendly 3D Printer

In today's high tech era, 3D printers are crucial for the development of designers, engineers, entrepreneurs and a new generation of young people. However, getting started in 3D printing can require a time-consuming learning curve. With the new Rose Go 3D printer, users can concentrate on creativity and get started 3D printing fast. It's designed to be elegant, intuitive and super easy to use.

The Rose Go printer is extremely versatile making it great for beginners, hobbyists and professionals alike. It supports multiple printing materials including PLA, TPU, Wood PLA, Silver PLA, and Gold PLA. No matter what print medium is selected it remains highly precise with positioning accuracy to 0.01mm, resulting in prints of incredible detail.

High resolution is essential for 3D models and Rose Go delivers by utilizing a 0.9 degree stepper motor rather than the 1.8 degree stepper motor that is common on comparable printers. A 0.9 degree motor has twice the precision which significantly improves fineness and accuracy. Another way that Rose Go sets itself apart from the competition is with the introduction of their proprietary silent drive solution. The StealthChop2 ultra-quiet technology can keep the motor sound under 10dB, much lower than typical printers.

"Today, creative innovation happens faster than ever. 3D printing is an essential driver behind that trend. It allows designers, makers and product engineers to quickly prototype and test ideas in a fast, economical way. Our goal is to make high quality 3D printing easy and affordable for everyone. To do so, we concentrated on combining high performance and ease of use so that even beginners can get started quickly. Rose Go is the culmination of years of research and development and is the perfect printer for anyone interested in 3D printing." Leonardo Deng, CEO – Rose Go

With simplicity in mind, Rose Go has a user-friendly interface and touchscreen for controlling print functions as well as special features that make setup easy and ensure a high print success rate such as a self-leveling system and a broken material detection system that avoids common printing failures.

In addition to being a powerful and precise 3D printer, the team at Rose Go has achieved something that other printer makers fail to consider. The construction and design aesthetic of Rose Go is second to none, it is beautifully designed with a sleek look and incredible finishing details that make the printer stand out.

With the release of the new Rose Go 3D printer, high performance 3D printing is affordable and easy enough for anyone. Rose Go is available now on Kickstarter with special deals and discounts for early adopters.

