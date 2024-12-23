Rosica Communications Releases V2 of Thought Leadership Measurement Matrix™

Beta Phase Concludes, Formerly Launching Market Influence Platform

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rosica Communications, a national PR agency specializing in education, animal health, nonprofits, and healthcare, has completed beta-testing of its comprehensive tool for assessing thought leadership, now called the Thought Leadership Measurement Matrix™. This innovative tool utilizes a unique, weighted algorithm to measure and analyze 20 marketing, online, and public relations factors or activities that impact thought leadership and influence industry reputation and standing.

This PR thought leadership measurement system provides both qualitative and quantitative assessments of an organization's market influence, pinpointing strengths and uncovering opportunities for advancing thought leadership. After nearly two years of development and retaining an analytics specialist and mathematician in 2024 to advance its thought leadership scoring tables, Rosica's Thought Leadership Measurement Matrix™ is now ready for prime time. Formerly launched by Rosica as the "Thought Leadership Index," this is the only tool that thoroughly measures 20 distinct variables affecting thought leadership. It allows organizations to gauge their leadership presence through an in-depth analysis of performance indicators, SEO, content marketing (owned media), speaking engagements, website traffic and user experience (UX), and influencer or KOL advocacy.

"Completing the beta phase with our clients created insights that shaped the final PR and thought leadership measurement platform we're now officially introducing. The Thought Leadership Measurement Matrix™ is the most comprehensive tool available to measure earned, owned, social, and paid media, plus a number of additional online and traditional marketing, PR, and communications activities that move the needle for organizations to impact of their thought leadership," said Chris Rosica, CEO and president of Rosica Communications.

"Rosica goes beyond traditional web metrics to deliver a tool that tracks the broader scope of an organization's thought leadership activities. This tool doesn't just measure visibility, it quantifies influence, helping organizations not only get noticed but also become recognized leaders in their industries," said Analytics Specialist Dan Scheuermann.

