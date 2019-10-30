ROSS Companies Acquires The Hamptons Apartments in Virginia Beach, VA

"We are excited about the acquisition of The Hamptons Apartments," said Dave Miskovich, CEO of ROSS Companies. "It's located in a thriving submarket and offers residents access to a comfortable and exciting lifestyle. With all that the community has to offer, we are confident that The Hamptons will become the first choice for residents seeking a best-in-class living experience in this submarket. It is clearly well positioned for long-term success."

ROSS will implement a more consumer-friendly operational strategy and revamp the community's digital marketing efforts to better position The Hamptons to meet the demand for quality housing in Virginia Beach.

"Our management will focus on enhancing the lifestyle of our residents with a customer- and technology-centric approach," said Miskovich. "As with all communities we manage, we will build strong personal relationships with our residents, focusing heavily on customer satisfaction to make living at The Hamptons Apartments a truly outstanding experience."

Situated at 5781 Lake Edward Drive, The Hamptons Apartments boasts a convenient location close to everything Virginia Beach has to offer. The community is just minutes from the new Virginia Tide Light Rail as well as the Navy Amphibious Base (NAB) at Little Creek, the Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana and Virginia Wesleyan University. The Hamptons is also close to numerous shops, restaurants, schools and parks.

The Hamptons features one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes, ranging in size from 850 to 1300 square feet. Community amenities at The Hamptons include a pool with sundeck. playground, package receiving, and easy access to the beach.

For more information about The Hamptons please visit www.hamptonsvabeach.com

About ROSS Companies

ROSS Companies, founded in 1983 in Bethesda, Md., is a recognized leader in multifamily acquisitions and investment, development, property management and renovation. With a managed portfolio of more than 10,000 apartment homes in more than 30 communities, the privately held company is one of the most active multifamily real estate firms in the Mid-Atlantic region, and is recognized for its ability to add value to communities and to drive high levels of resident satisfaction. ROSS Companies is comprised of three affiliates – ROSS Development & Investment, ROSS Management Services and ROSS Renovation & Construction. In 2018, ROSS Development & Investment celebrated its 35th anniversary and ROSS Management Services celebrated 30 years in business. In 2018, ROSS Management Services was honored for the fourth consecutive year with a National Resident Satisfaction Award from SatisFacts. Also, in 2019, it was announced that 9 ROSS-managed apartment communities had been awarded the Apartment Ratings' Top-Rated Award for 2018, reflecting ROSS Companies' unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. These annual awards recognize communities with outstanding resident satisfaction ratings as measured on ApartmentRatings.com. For more information about ROSS Companies, visit RossCompanies.com.

