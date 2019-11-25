Rossetti & DeVoto, PC Talk Injury Liability at Amusement Parks and Water Parks

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone enjoys a nice day trip to the water park or to an amusement park. What people don't expect is a ride malfunction or a slip and fall , especially one that leads to a serious injury. According to the International Association of Amusement Parks, there were 30,000 reported injuries associated with amusement parks in 2016 alone.

Defective equipment, negligent ride attendants, and unsafe conditions can all lead to serious injury when visiting an amusement park , despite routine checks and strict safety standards.

In New Jersey, the Carnival and Amusement Ride Safety Act strictly enforces fixed-site amusement park regulations. The program requires annual safety inspections for all fixed-site rides, and colored stickers to be left on rides to indicate whether or not they have passed the inspection and are safe to ride.

Even with strict regulations in place, accidents resulting in head, neck and back injuries at water parks and amusement parks can occur due to a number of circumstances. Wet floors, loose steps, dangerous stairs and handrails, and areas under construction can all result in serious injury. It is the park owner's obligation to ensure the safety of their visitors at all times and to take necessary measures to prevent accidents from occurring on their property.

Common Injuries Sustained at Amusement Parks

Depending on the nature of the accident, common complications from injuries at amusement parks include:

Spinal cord injuries – including paralysis

Head and brain injuries

Deep cuts and bruising

Bone fractures

Heart attack and heart failure

Face, head or neck injuries

What to do if you are Injured in an Amusement or Water Park

If you are injured at an amusement or water park, here are a few steps you should take to help prove premise liability and the property owner's negligence.

Get medically checked for the injuries you suffered.

Save any records of your medical bills.

Take thorough photographs of the scene of your injury that document the conditions of the scene including what you were wearing (shoes and clothes).

Make sure to get any witness' contact information including individuals or employees who helped you after the incident.

Report the injury to park management.

Speak to an experienced lawyer before you sign any statements or documents.

Write down all the details regarding your injury.

Contact an Experienced Attorney Today

Rossetti & DeVoto is currently involved in two high profile amusement park cases. The first one involves the negligent service of alcohol at Sahara Sam's Oasis and Waterpark in New Jersey leading to the parent of two young girls who were at the waterpark to become severely intoxicated. Shortly after leaving the waterpark, he crashed his car killing one of his children (age 9) and seriously injuring the other (age 8). The water park is being sued for the negligent service of alcohol. The father is serving a prison sentence.

The second case involves a young ten-year-old girl who was ejected from a carnival ride and killed while attending a fall harvest festival with her family in South Jersey. The manufacturer and ride operator were both aware of previous incidences where children were ejected from the same and similar carnival rides. A seat belt retrofit existed that would have eliminated any potential danger for children but neither the manufacturer nor the carnival ride operator installed such safety devices. Other states mandated seat belt modifications. New Jersey has since suspended all Super Sizzlers from operating in the State until it completes its investigation.

If you have any information about either incident, please contact us.

Contact Person: Louis Devoto

Phone: (844) 263-6260

SOURCE Rossetti & DeVoto, PC