Round Table Pizza® Introduces New Limited Time Street Taco Pizza

The Street Taco Pizza is available in Extra Large, Large, Large Pan, Medium, Personal and Stuffed Crust. A Large Street Taco Pizza starts at $22.99 plus tax. Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Round Table is partnering with Pacifico to offer a six pack of beer for $9.99* with any Large pizza purchase carryout or dine-in only. *Valid at participating locations only starting April 26, 2021.

"Our new Street Taco Pizza features everything Round Table is known for – our homemade dough, proprietary three cheese blend, generous hand cut toppings and unparalleled quality all with a fun twist," said Annica Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for Global Franchise Group, the parent company of Round Table Pizza. "Our culinary innovation team worked hard to blend authentic Latin American flavors with our famous pizza and they delivered. This is the best Limited Time Specialty Pizza in Round Table's great history – a statement almost as bold as our Street Taco Pizza!"

Round Table Pizza® has more than 410 restaurants across the United States. Learn more at Round Table Pizza and become a member of Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards to earn free twists, pizzas and drinks. Royal Rewards can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play.

About Round Table Pizza®

Inspired by the honor, valor and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty™" for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For the latest news from Round Table, follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . For franchising information, please visit Round Table Pizza Franchise .

