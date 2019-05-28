Rousing Pops Concert to Highlight University United Methodist's 50th

IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- University United Methodist Church of Irvine (UUMC) will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with a special evening pops concert featuring its famed Chancel Choir, noted for having performed in Carnegie Hall.

The event will follow a 9:30 morning service commemorating the landmark anniversary, in which Bishop Grant Hagiya, Resident Bishop of the California-Pacific Conference of the United Methodist Church, will deliver the sermon. The service will also recognize the contributions of its founding members, Irvine civic leaders, past ministers, and staff.

University United Methodist Church

"We're very excited to be celebrating this important half-century milestone in our history," says University United Methodist's lead pastor, Cathie Capp. "It underscores the success of our mission to become a highly inclusive congregation that reinforces Jesus' teachings and love for humanity, while meeting the spiritual needs of our community."

The church was founded in 1966 and moved into its current building in 1969 near the University of California, Irvine, the first church to be built in the then-developing rural area. Members who were teens at the time can recall riding their bikes on the to be completed I-405.

Today, UUMC serves a thriving community of worshipers known for its cultural diversity. In addition to its 9:30 Sunday service, the church holds an 11am Korean-speaking service and a 1pm Japanese speaking service. It also hosts high-energy kids' programs, Sunday school, Scouts, mission trips, dinner groups, and a wide range of events and volunteer opportunities.

Tickets to the June 9th, 7pm Chancel Choir pops concert are $10 and $15, and can be purchased at the door or reserved in advance by calling 949-786-8345.

"This is a celebration that's not to be missed." said Pastor Cathie Capp, "We're welcoming the entire community of Irvine to share in the joy, fabulous music and warm camaraderie of this historic event."

http://uumcirvine.org/home



