Routers Market 2018: Global Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 - Rapid Growth in IP Traffic Underpins Sales Growth

The "Routers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.


This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors:

  • Service Providers
  • Enterprises
  • Others

The report profiles 163 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • ADTRAN, Inc. (USA)
  • ARRIS Group Inc. (USA)
  • ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan)
  • Belkin International Inc. (USA)
  • Broadcom, Inc. (USA)
  • Buffalo Americas, Inc. (USA)
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • D-Link Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • Extreme Networks, Inc. (USA)
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA)
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)
  • NETGEAR, Inc. (USA)
  • Nokia Networks (Finland)
  • Siemens AG (Germany)
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)
  • TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Yamaha Corp. (Japan)
  • ZTE Corporation (China)
  • ZyXEL Communications Corporation (Taiwan)

Key Topics Covered

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Routers: An Introductory Prelude
  • Expansion in the World ICT Sector Creates Highly Conducive Environment for Routers
  • Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors
  • Developing Regions Demonstrate Fastest Growth
  • Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Rest of World, Latin America, Canada, Europe, US, Japan and
  • Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on the Routers Market
  • Stable Economic Scenario to Accelerate Market Momentum
  • Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

  • Routers Market Predominated by Global Leading Network Equipment Vendors
  • Leading Vendors of Enterprise Network Equipment
  • Leading Vendors and their Presence in Enterprise Network Equipment Segments
  • Cisco Holds Lion's Share in the World Enterprise Routers Market
  • Competition in the Service Provider Edge Routers Market
  • Carrier Ethernet Core Routing Market
  • Weathers Erratic Service Provider Capex
  • Competition Heats Up in the Service Provider Core Routing Market
  • Vendors Prioritize M&A Route to Gain Competitive Edge
  • Select M&A Deals in the World Networking Equipment Market (2015-2018)

3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

  • Rapid Growth in IP Traffic Underpins Sales Growth
  • Key Factors Driving IP Traffic Growth
  • Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
  • Faster Broadband Speeds
  • Unprecedented Growth in High-Bandwidth Applications
  • Proliferation of Smartphones & Spurt in Mobile Data Usage
  • Service Providers' Thrust Towards QoE & QoS Underpins Sales Growth
  • Factors Fuelling Demand for Routers in the Service Provider Vertical
  • Sustained Focus on 100GB, Ultra-100GB and Wi-Fi Deployments
  • Higher Investments on Mobile Hotspots to Counter Mobile Spectrum Deficit
  • Deployment of Mobile Backhaul Networks
  • Enterprise Routers Exhibit Steady Growth
  • Prime Factors Steering Demand for Enterprise Routers
  • Globalization & Workforce De-centralization
  • Expanding Role of Enterprise Mobility
  • High-End Routers Gain Traction in the Enterprise Sector
  • Home Networks
  • Exhibiting Positive Growth
  • Adoption of Wi-Fi Fuels Demand in Residential Routers Market
  • Expanding IoT & Connected Devices Ecosystem Bodes Well for Future Growth
  • Transition to IPv6 Strengthens Market Prospects
  • Issues & Challenges
  • Routers Security Remains a Key Concern
  • Preference for Virtualization
  • A Threat to Routers Market

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Introduction
  • Working of a Router
  • Router Types in Global Use
  • Simplifying Networks
  • Dynamic Routers
  • Static Routers
  • Major Router Types
  • Innovation at its Best
  • Core Routers
  • Edge Routers
  • Broadband Routers
  • Wireless Routers
  • Firewall Routers
  • VPN Routers
  • L Modem Routers
  • Combo and All-in-One Routers
  • Virtual Routers
  • One-Armed Routers
  • Router Types Based on Performance
  • Leveraging Applications
  • High-End (Core) Routers
  • Edge/Access Routers
  • Low-End Routers
  • Router Types for IT Managers
  • Shrinking Distances
  • Branch Office Routers
  • Regional Office Routers
  • Router Types for Complex Services and Multiple Users
  • All Pervasive
  • Enterprise Routers
  • SOHO Routers
  • The Router-Switch Role Reversal

5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

  • Broadcom Introduces Jericho2 and FE9600 StrataDNX SoC Switch- Routers
  • D-Link Rolls Out D-Link AC2600 Wi-Fi Router with McAfee Support
  • D-Link Introduces AX11000 and AX6000 Ultra Wi-Fi Routers
  • D-Link Unveils AC1750 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Router for High-Bandwidth Applications
  • TP-Link Rolls Out GAMEAHOLIX Routers for Gaming
  • BT Introduces BT Smart Hub 6 Router
  • New Tinxs Unveils Linxs Smart Mobile Router
  • Huawei Technologies Rolls Out NE9000-8 Eight-Slot Router
  • Xiaomi Introduces Mi Router 3C in India
  • D-Link Introduces Covr Wi-Fi System
  • AsusTek Computer Launches Blue Cave Router
  • Zyxel Communications Introduces Multy Whole Home WiFi Mesh Platform
  • PLDT Home Fibr Rolls Out AC 3200 Ultra Wi-Fi Router
  • Linksys Rolls Out EA9500 Max-Stream AC5400 MU-MIMO Router in Singapore
  • Linksys Unveils WRT3200ACM Open-Source Router
  • Netgear Launches Nighthawk X10 (R9000) Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router
  • Netgear Launches Orbi Wi-Fi Routers
  • Linksys Rolls Out EA7500 Max-Stream AC1900 Gigabit Wi-Fi Router
  • D-Link Introduces High Performance EXO Routers
  • NETGEAR Unveils Nighthawk X4S AC2600 Smart Wi-Fi Router
  • Linksys Unveils EA9500 & EA7500 MU-MIMO Routers
  • Billion Electric Introduces M100 4G LTE industrial M2M Routers
  • ASUS Unveils New 32_AC2600 All-In-One Cable Modem Router
  • D-Link Rolls Out EXO Line of Routers
  • ZyXEL Introduces LTE4506
  • Linksys Unveils New Line of MU-MIMO Routers
  • TP-LINK Introduces Talon AD7200 Multi-band Wi-Fi Router
  • TP-LINK Unveils SR20 Smart Home Router
  • ASUS and Google Introduce OnHub
  • NETGEAR Unveils New NIGHTHAWK Line
  • Alcatel-Lucent Introduces IP Router
  • ASUS Unveils RT-AC1200 HP
  • ASUS Announces the Launch of RT-AC5300, Wi-Fi Router
  • NETGEAR Introduces Nighthawk X4S
  • Xiaomi Introduces Nano Router
  • ZyXEL Announces NBG6515
  • D-Link Introduces DIR-859
  • NETGEAR Launches Next-Gen Smart Wi-Fi Routers
  • NETGEAR Introduces NIGHTHAWK AC1900
  • NETGEAR Unveils AC1900 WIFI VDSL/ADSL Modem Router
  • Buffalo Rolls Out Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Router Series
  • Linksys Introduces the EA8500
  • ASUS Unveils Router for Indian Market
  • Huawei Introduces Glory Router
  • Juniper and IBM Join Hands to Incorporate Real-Time Analytics to Routers
  • Alcatel-Lucent Rolls out 400G IP Router Interface
  • China Unicom and Huawei Announce the First Atom Router

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Foxconn Acquires Belkin
  • Broadcom Finalizes Redomiciliation to the US
  • Apple Starts Selling Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System
  • Ruckus Networks Signs Global OEM Agreement with Dell EMC
  • ARRIS International to Sell Taipei Production Unit to Pegatron
  • ARRIS International Acquires Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch Business
  • Broadcom Acquires Brocade Communications
  • Extreme Networks Acquires Data Center Business of Brocade Communications
  • HPE Divests Software Business to Micro Focus
  • HDS Federal to Acquire Brocade's US Federal Cleared Assets
  • Untangle Inks Distribution Deal with FlashRouters
  • Encore Networks Signs Master Partnership Agreement with Wireless Logic Group
  • China Unicom Selects Nokia's 7950 XRS to Expand Broadband Coverage
  • Luma Acquires Nodal Industries
  • Cisco Systems Snaps Up Leaba Semiconductors
  • Cisco, Ericsson & Intel to Develop 5G Router
  • Cobalt Digital Teams Up with PESA
  • Nokia Finalizes Alcatel-Lucent Acquisition
  • NTT DOCOMO Opts for Alcatel-Lucent 7950 IP Core/Edge Routing Platform
  • ARRIS Takes over Pace
  • HP Takes Over Aruba Networks
  • Alcatel-Lucent to Increase 7950 XRS IP Core Deployment with China Unicom
  • Hewlett-Packard Splits into Two Units

7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 163 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 175)

The United States (71)
Canada (4)
Japan (9)
Europe (40)
- France (1)
- Germany (15)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (16)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (44)
Middle East (4)
Latin America (1)
Africa (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t245d3/routers_market?w=5

