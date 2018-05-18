Routers Market 2018: Global Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 - Rapid Growth in IP Traffic Underpins Sales Growth

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Routers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Service Providers
- Enterprises
- Others
The report profiles 163 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ADTRAN, Inc. (USA)
- ARRIS Group Inc. (USA)
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan)
- Belkin International Inc. (USA)
- Broadcom, Inc. (USA)
- Buffalo Americas, Inc. (USA)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- D-Link Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA)
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)
- NETGEAR, Inc. (USA)
- Nokia Networks (Finland)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)
- TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
- Yamaha Corp. (Japan)
- ZTE Corporation (China)
- ZyXEL Communications Corporation (Taiwan)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Routers: An Introductory Prelude
- Expansion in the World ICT Sector Creates Highly Conducive Environment for Routers
- Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors
- Developing Regions Demonstrate Fastest Growth
- Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Rest of World, Latin America, Canada, Europe, US, Japan and
- Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on the Routers Market
- Stable Economic Scenario to Accelerate Market Momentum
- Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
- Routers Market Predominated by Global Leading Network Equipment Vendors
- Leading Vendors of Enterprise Network Equipment
- Leading Vendors and their Presence in Enterprise Network Equipment Segments
- Cisco Holds Lion's Share in the World Enterprise Routers Market
- Competition in the Service Provider Edge Routers Market
- Carrier Ethernet Core Routing Market
- Weathers Erratic Service Provider Capex
- Competition Heats Up in the Service Provider Core Routing Market
- Vendors Prioritize M&A Route to Gain Competitive Edge
- Select M&A Deals in the World Networking Equipment Market (2015-2018)
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
- Rapid Growth in IP Traffic Underpins Sales Growth
- Key Factors Driving IP Traffic Growth
- Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
- Faster Broadband Speeds
- Unprecedented Growth in High-Bandwidth Applications
- Proliferation of Smartphones & Spurt in Mobile Data Usage
- Service Providers' Thrust Towards QoE & QoS Underpins Sales Growth
- Factors Fuelling Demand for Routers in the Service Provider Vertical
- Sustained Focus on 100GB, Ultra-100GB and Wi-Fi Deployments
- Higher Investments on Mobile Hotspots to Counter Mobile Spectrum Deficit
- Deployment of Mobile Backhaul Networks
- Enterprise Routers Exhibit Steady Growth
- Prime Factors Steering Demand for Enterprise Routers
- Globalization & Workforce De-centralization
- Expanding Role of Enterprise Mobility
- High-End Routers Gain Traction in the Enterprise Sector
- Home Networks
- Exhibiting Positive Growth
- Adoption of Wi-Fi Fuels Demand in Residential Routers Market
- Expanding IoT & Connected Devices Ecosystem Bodes Well for Future Growth
- Transition to IPv6 Strengthens Market Prospects
- Issues & Challenges
- Routers Security Remains a Key Concern
- Preference for Virtualization
- A Threat to Routers Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Introduction
- Working of a Router
- Router Types in Global Use
- Simplifying Networks
- Dynamic Routers
- Static Routers
- Major Router Types
- Innovation at its Best
- Core Routers
- Edge Routers
- Broadband Routers
- Wireless Routers
- Firewall Routers
- VPN Routers
- L Modem Routers
- Combo and All-in-One Routers
- Virtual Routers
- One-Armed Routers
- Router Types Based on Performance
- Leveraging Applications
- High-End (Core) Routers
- Edge/Access Routers
- Low-End Routers
- Router Types for IT Managers
- Shrinking Distances
- Branch Office Routers
- Regional Office Routers
- Router Types for Complex Services and Multiple Users
- All Pervasive
- Enterprise Routers
- SOHO Routers
- The Router-Switch Role Reversal
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- Broadcom Introduces Jericho2 and FE9600 StrataDNX SoC Switch- Routers
- D-Link Rolls Out D-Link AC2600 Wi-Fi Router with McAfee Support
- D-Link Introduces AX11000 and AX6000 Ultra Wi-Fi Routers
- D-Link Unveils AC1750 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Router for High-Bandwidth Applications
- TP-Link Rolls Out GAMEAHOLIX Routers for Gaming
- BT Introduces BT Smart Hub 6 Router
- New Tinxs Unveils Linxs Smart Mobile Router
- Huawei Technologies Rolls Out NE9000-8 Eight-Slot Router
- Xiaomi Introduces Mi Router 3C in India
- D-Link Introduces Covr Wi-Fi System
- AsusTek Computer Launches Blue Cave Router
- Zyxel Communications Introduces Multy Whole Home WiFi Mesh Platform
- PLDT Home Fibr Rolls Out AC 3200 Ultra Wi-Fi Router
- Linksys Rolls Out EA9500 Max-Stream AC5400 MU-MIMO Router in Singapore
- Linksys Unveils WRT3200ACM Open-Source Router
- Netgear Launches Nighthawk X10 (R9000) Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router
- Netgear Launches Orbi Wi-Fi Routers
- Linksys Rolls Out EA7500 Max-Stream AC1900 Gigabit Wi-Fi Router
- D-Link Introduces High Performance EXO Routers
- NETGEAR Unveils Nighthawk X4S AC2600 Smart Wi-Fi Router
- Linksys Unveils EA9500 & EA7500 MU-MIMO Routers
- Billion Electric Introduces M100 4G LTE industrial M2M Routers
- ASUS Unveils New 32_AC2600 All-In-One Cable Modem Router
- D-Link Rolls Out EXO Line of Routers
- ZyXEL Introduces LTE4506
- Linksys Unveils New Line of MU-MIMO Routers
- TP-LINK Introduces Talon AD7200 Multi-band Wi-Fi Router
- TP-LINK Unveils SR20 Smart Home Router
- ASUS and Google Introduce OnHub
- NETGEAR Unveils New NIGHTHAWK Line
- Alcatel-Lucent Introduces IP Router
- ASUS Unveils RT-AC1200 HP
- ASUS Announces the Launch of RT-AC5300, Wi-Fi Router
- NETGEAR Introduces Nighthawk X4S
- Xiaomi Introduces Nano Router
- ZyXEL Announces NBG6515
- D-Link Introduces DIR-859
- NETGEAR Launches Next-Gen Smart Wi-Fi Routers
- NETGEAR Introduces NIGHTHAWK AC1900
- NETGEAR Unveils AC1900 WIFI VDSL/ADSL Modem Router
- Buffalo Rolls Out Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Router Series
- Linksys Introduces the EA8500
- ASUS Unveils Router for Indian Market
- Huawei Introduces Glory Router
- Juniper and IBM Join Hands to Incorporate Real-Time Analytics to Routers
- Alcatel-Lucent Rolls out 400G IP Router Interface
- China Unicom and Huawei Announce the First Atom Router
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Foxconn Acquires Belkin
- Broadcom Finalizes Redomiciliation to the US
- Apple Starts Selling Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System
- Ruckus Networks Signs Global OEM Agreement with Dell EMC
- ARRIS International to Sell Taipei Production Unit to Pegatron
- ARRIS International Acquires Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch Business
- Broadcom Acquires Brocade Communications
- Extreme Networks Acquires Data Center Business of Brocade Communications
- HPE Divests Software Business to Micro Focus
- HDS Federal to Acquire Brocade's US Federal Cleared Assets
- Untangle Inks Distribution Deal with FlashRouters
- Encore Networks Signs Master Partnership Agreement with Wireless Logic Group
- China Unicom Selects Nokia's 7950 XRS to Expand Broadband Coverage
- Luma Acquires Nodal Industries
- Cisco Systems Snaps Up Leaba Semiconductors
- Cisco, Ericsson & Intel to Develop 5G Router
- Cobalt Digital Teams Up with PESA
- Nokia Finalizes Alcatel-Lucent Acquisition
- NTT DOCOMO Opts for Alcatel-Lucent 7950 IP Core/Edge Routing Platform
- ARRIS Takes over Pace
- HP Takes Over Aruba Networks
- Alcatel-Lucent to Increase 7950 XRS IP Core Deployment with China Unicom
- Hewlett-Packard Splits into Two Units
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 163 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 175)
The United States (71)
Canada (4)
Japan (9)
Europe (40)
- France (1)
- Germany (15)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (16)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (44)
Middle East (4)
Latin America (1)
Africa (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t245d3/routers_market?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/routers-market-2018-global-strategic-business-report-2016-2024---rapid-growth-in-ip-traffic-underpins-sales-growth-300650938.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article