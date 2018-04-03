BROOKINGS, Ore., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roxann Haynes is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Real Estate in recognition of her role as Executive Director & Founder at Del Norte Economic Development Corporation & Haynes Consulting Oregon.

A real estate consulting firm, Haynes Consulting specializes in overseeing "all aspects of seller's transactions from initial contact to executed purchase agreement, Transaction Coordinator (Contract to Closing), Buyer & Seller transactions from executed purchase agreements to closing and the administration of the agent's business."

Amassing over sixteen years of experience in the real estate industry, Roxann Haynes is the Founder of Haynes Consulting Oregon. In her current capacity, Haynes serves as the Loan Administrator and Executive Director at Del Norte Economic Development Corporation. Throughout the course of her career, Haynes has attained extensive expertise within the areas of Grant Applications, Networking, Exposure, and Business Development. Haynes also specializes in assisting real estate professionals.

A Loan Administrator at Del Norte Economic Development Corporation, throughout the course of her education and training, Haynes graduated from Metropolitan State University where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in the Psychology of Communication. To further advance her experience in the industry, Haynes is an affiliate of several organizations including the California Economic Development Association; ODEA; California Community Opportunities; Court Appointed Special Advocate through CASA of Curry County; National Association of Realtors; National Association of Development Organizations and the Non-Profit Alliance of Del Norte County.

A renowned scholar, Haynes published Feeding Body and Soul, in 2015. In the book, Haynes shares memories and recipes encouraging others to provide a meal that will be nourishing in more ways than one.

When she is not working, Haynes enjoys scuba diving, traveling to Jamaica, cooking, gardening and playing with her granddaughter.

Throughout her career, Haynes recognizes her mentor J.B. White who has made a critical impact in the development of her success.

Roxann Haynes dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her sister, Robin Cisneros.

For more information, please visit www.delnorte.org

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roxann-haynes-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300623637.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

