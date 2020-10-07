Royale-Botanicals Industrial Hemp Clone Farm Tour-Cynthiana Kentucky Friday October 9th

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royale-Botanicals is hosting a farm tour this Friday (October 9th) from 11:00 am-4:30 pm to view a fantastic industrial hemp field, ready for harvest. BBQ will be served to the first 40 attendees.

Royale-Botanicals is a leading producer of the highest quality hemp clones in America. Farmers starting their fields with our plant material can expect to achieve exceptional results with consistent plant size, superior CBD content and compliant THC levels. Several leading farmers in Kentucky started their fields with our clones this season and have seen excellent results.

We welcome the opportunity to show visitors our outcomes, and discuss the exciting harvest and economic benefits of growing hemp with Royale-Botanical clones. The Royale-Botanical Farm Tour is located at:

3995 Robinson Union Road

Cynthia, KY 41031

Guests will tour a local farm and review various hemp cultivars grown from Royale-Botanicals superior genetic quality clones.

Royale-Botanicals is a third-generation greenhouse grower, with over 25 years of experience in the industry. Royale-Botanicals is passionate about producing clean, healthy clones to Hemp Farmers across the U.S. Striving to deliver superior quality while adhering to strict protocols, Royale-Botanicals is one of the few hemp producers of clones to be organically certified by the USDA. All clones are produced and cultivated in a state-of-the-art greenhouse, located just outside Denver, CO. Royale-Botanicals mission is consistency, transparency, and reliability with the main focus being customer satisfaction and success.

For more information contact:

Sam Burney, Royale-Botanicals Sales:

Phone: 704-807-4463

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.royale-botanicals.com

SOURCE Royale-Botanicals