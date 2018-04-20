Royole Selected to Be Part of Brookstone's New Hands-On 'Makers Showcase' Store and the Retailer's Revolutionary Brookstone PLUS Innovation & Retail Platform

In addition to its Flexible+ technologies, Royole's award-winning Moon 3D Mobile Theater and RoWrite Smart Writing Pad will be included in the retailer's new Makers Showcase store, which is celebrating its grand opening in Garden City, New York on April 21st. The store is specifically designed to give customers hands-on experience with the latest products. Furthermore, Royole will be a part of Brookstone's PLUS Innovation & Retail Platform, which gives tech brands faster access to stores and accelerates the collection of customer feedback essential to product development. Also, Royole's products, which are already in select Brookstone mall and airport locations, will increase to 30 locations nationwide.

"We are honored to be included in these innovative, forward-thinking ventures by Brookstone," stated Michael Williams, Royole Sr. Director of Marketing. "Their Makers Showcase stores allow us to meet customers, demo products, and showcase our latest technology. This concept, which combines advanced store-traffic analytics with customer feedback, is an excellent mechanism for us to gain insights into customers' thinking. Consumer technology is ever evolving, and Royole is leading the way with our Flexible+ technologies that will change the way we interact with the world around us and the ways we view entertainment and information content."

Royole RoWrite

With Brookstone as Royole's launch partner for RoWrite, Team Royole will be attending the grand opening of the initial Brookstone Makers Showcase store, located in the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, New York on April 21. Royole will be participating in the Makers Showcase to unveil and demonstrate their new RoWrite Smart Writing Pad.

RoWrite brings the traditional notepad into the digital age to capture ideas, notes, and drawings. Using standard ink and paper, handwritten notes and sketches are captured as you put them to paper. RoWrite's ink pen delivers a natural and realistic pen to paper experience, capturing 2048 pressure points. RoWrite utilizes Royole's advanced flexible sensor technology to track where the RoWrite pen is on the notepad with pin-point accuracy. To edit or enhance digital copies in real-time, pair a device with the RoWrite App. Select from different writing instruments, change stroke thickness, or add up 20 colors. You can even digitally erase and capture a video of your creation to share with coworkers, family, and friends. Whether doing real-time designs for clients, taking notes in a business or education setting, or crafting creative designs, RoWrite allows easy capture and sharing of handwritten documents.

Royole Moon

The award-winning Moon 3D Mobile Theater, designed and engineered for movies, gaming, and more, combines two Full-HD 1080p AMOLED displays at over 3000ppi resolution that simulate a giant curved screen with stereoscopic 3D, and hi-fidelity active noise-cancelling headphones. The combination delivers cinematic movie-watching and immersive gaming experiences anywhere the wearer desires. Moon's patented foldable design (the world's first in a headset), ultra-soft headphone covers, and a premium breathable eye cover ensure comfort, even after long periods of continuous use.

Royole Flexible+ Technologies

Royole's patented flexible display and flexible sensor technologies can be integrated into a variety of products and applications to improve the way people perceive and engage with their personal environments – from consumer electronics to office and education, from smart home to smart transportation and more.

The company's flexible displays have profound implications for next-generation electronics by enabling innovative new form factors and applications. It is light weight, bendable (bending radius of 1mm), portable, shatter-proof, unbreakable, and low energy as well as being the world's thinnest (0.01mm).

Its flexible sensor technology can be adapted for unique flexible sensor applications as well as conventional touch panels, and may be readily integrated with flexible displays. It features higher performance, shorter production cycle, large-volume production capabilities, and lower costs compared to traditional sensors.

About Royole Corporation

Founded by Stanford engineering graduates in 2012, Royole's mission is to improve the way people interact with and perceive their world. The company creates and manufactures next-generation human-machine interface technologies and products including advanced flexible displays, flexible sensors, and smart devices. Technology milestones include the world's thinnest full-color AMOLED flexible display and flexible sensors (2014), the world's first foldable 3D mobile theater (2015), and the world's first curved car dashboard based on flexible electronics (2016).

Royole has received numerous global awards for its technology innovations and fast growth. Holding over 1800 IPs and know-hows, it provides IP licenses, services, and, mass production and solutions for flexible electronics applications with its novel "Flexible+" platform. Royole, backed by leaders in global finance, has built a new 1.1-million-square-foot flexible display production campus in Shenzhen, China with a total investment of USD $1.7B. Royole has offices in Fremont, CA, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China. For more information, please visit: www.royole.com.

About Brookstone

Founded in 1965, Brookstone is a U.S.-based product developer and retailer of wellness, entertainment, and travel products that are fun to discover, smart to use and beautiful in design. Brookstone products are available at its 140 retail locations in malls and airports throughout the U.S., online at Brookstone.com and through select premium retailers worldwide. Brookstone is a member of Sanpower Group Company, a private conglomerate whose primary businesses are engaged in technology and modern service industries. For more information, visit Brookstone.com.

