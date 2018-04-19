RSHC Elects Patricia Brown Holmes As First Managing Partner

Ms. Holmes, 57, was elected unanimously by the firm's partners following organizational changes creating a more formal management structure for the rapidly growing firm. Since it was established in early 2016 by 21 founding partners, RSHC has grown to 73 attorneys, including 37 partners, in offices in Chicago, San Francisco, New York, and Ann Arbor, Mich. Among all attorneys, 38 are women (52 percent) and 21 are minorities (29 percent). Among partners, 15 are women (41 percent) and 12 are minorities (32 percent), far exceeding national averages for diversity among all attorneys and partners.

"I am honored by the privilege my colleagues have given me and dedicated to furthering our early growth and success," Ms. Holmes said. "Diversity at all levels is an essential element of who we are but our foundation rests on providing value to our clients as they define value. And, increasingly, our clients recognize and demand the value of having diverse teams at their service."

Previously, Ms. Holmes served as co-administrative partner of the young firm, but RSHC adopted a more traditional and formal managing partner model to create a stronger structure to accommodate the firm's steady expansion.

"Judge Holmes has demonstrated incomparable leadership skills in everything she has done. I am proud that she will be leading our client-focused firm," said Ronald S. Safer, who previously served as co-administrative partner. "We are delighted that she accepted this mantle of enormous trust."

In addition to participating in law firm diversity activities nationwide, Ms. Holmes said she has surveyed the American Bar Association, the National Bar Association, and others and has yet to find a law firm with more than 50 lawyers and a national reach that has an African-American woman managing partner or has her name on the door. She would love nothing more than to find others like her, she adds.

A former associate judge of the Cook County Circuit Court for nine years, Ms. Holmes is an experienced prosecutor and defense attorney. Prior to serving as a judge, she was an Assistant United States Attorney, an Assistant State's Attorney, and Chief Assistant Corporation Counsel for Municipal Prosecutions. She now focuses her practice on high-stakes commercial litigation, internal investigations and white-collar crime, and client counseling.

Ms. Holmes, a former president of the Chicago Bar Association, has been recognized repeatedly among the Best Lawyers in America, Illinois' Super Lawyers and Leading Lawyers, and among the best litigators in Chicago by Chambers & Partners. She was Chicago Lawyer magazine's "Person of the Year" in 2016. Last December, Ms. Holmes and RSHC partner Joseph Q. McCoy were recognized in Crain's Chicago Business as two of Chicago's most influential minority lawyers.

Ms. Holmes is currently serving as a Cook County Special Prosecutor in the investigation and prosecution of an alleged cover-up of the investigation following the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014. She previously served as sole trustee of the Burr Oak Cemetery in suburban Alsip following the discovery of improper burial practices.

Ms. Holmes is a graduate of the University of Illinois and the University of Illinois College of Law, and she is a former member of the University of Illinois System board of trustees.

About Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP (RSHC)

RSHC is a diverse national law firm of trial lawyers and transactional attorneys with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, New York, and Ann Arbor. The partnership team features leaders in many practice areas, including antitrust, business transactions, class actions, white collar, product liability, intellectual property, and general litigation. Diversity begins with the names on the door and extends through the partnership and associates ranks. RSHC is home to more than 70 lawyers, seven of whom are former federal or state prosecutors.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rshc-elects-patricia-brown-holmes-as-first-managing-partner-300632645.html

SOURCE Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP

Related Links

https://www.rshc-law.com

