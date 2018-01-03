RSi - Retail Solutions, Inc. Names New Vice President of US Retail Development

"We are extremely thrilled to have Jim come on board to lead the retail development efforts in the US. He has a stellar background and extensive industry knowledge that certainly goes hand in hand with our dedication to true customer success," said Careford. "Our goal is to elevate our retail relationships to the next level and Jim will do just that by making sure the retailers' priorities are incorporated into all that we do," continued Careford.

With over thirty years in retail, working across multiple formats from extreme value up to gourmet food concepts, Smits has a wide-range of experience in operations, merchandising, marketing, and supply chain. Previous to RSi, Smits has held executive level merchandising positions with both grocery and dollar channels. Smits will use his in-depth industry knowledge to help support and build new relationships with all existing RSi retail customers. Focusing on direct feedback, Smits will ensure that RSi continues to enhance retail product offering while also providing superior dedication to retail partners' success.

"RSi is committed to customer success on every level," said Smits. Adding, "I am excited to take this commitment to the retail partners and explore how we can best maximize the value that we bring to the table. The retail arena is a changing environment and RSi is positioned well to help garner wins for these players."

RSi is dedicated to driving retail execution and delivering expertise in demand data analytics. Each day the RSi platform processes billions of records from over 225 major retailers in more than 64 countries from around the world and turns this data into opportunity – in the store, on the shelf and with shoppers worldwide.

About Retail Solutions, Inc.

Retail Solutions, Inc. (RSi) transforms data into value -- in the store, on the shelf and with shoppers worldwide. To achieve operational excellence and measure performance daily, the world's leading companies turn to RSi to transform their data into actionable insights. As the leader in data management and retail execution, our goal is to bring operational clarity to our customers so they can operate their business more successfully. From solving out-of-stocks to driving inventory down, from optimizing sales strategies to determining marketing ROI, RSi helps cut costs and improve sales. For over thirteen years we have been a trusted, massive data and analytics partner with more than 225 retailers and over 500 CPG companies, including such household names as Colgate-Palmolive, Nestlé, the Procter & Gamble Company and Unilever. To learn more about the company, visit: www.retailsolutions.com

