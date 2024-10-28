RTX's Collins Aerospace completes prototype development of high-voltage power distribution components for Clean Aviation SWITCH project

New systems were produced at Collins' facility in Nördlingen, Germany

NÖRDLINGEN, Germany, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has completed prototype development of a solid-state power controller and power distribution panel as part of the SWITCH project, supported by the European Union's Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking (Clean Aviation). Following design and production in Nördlingen, the megawatt-class power distribution components will now be shipped to Collins' state-of-the-art electric power systems lab, The Grid, in Rockford, Illinois for system integration testing.

A Collins engineer works in the lab at the company's facility in Nordlingen, Germany

To support hybrid-electric propulsion systems, new high-voltage distribution technologies are required as electric power levels increase from hundreds of kilowatts in today's aircraft, to megawatt levels in the aircraft of the future. For SWITCH, RTX is developing a new hybrid-electric propulsion system that combines two Collins megawatt-class electric motor generators within a Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine. With the ability to handle increased electric loads, Collins' solid-state power controller and power distribution panel will enable the safe management of high-voltage electricity at altitude throughout the SWITCH hybrid-electric architecture.

"Hybrid-electric aircraft are an integral part of the aviation industry's drive to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, yet without new, safe high-voltage power distribution systems, they will not fly," said Tino Schuldt, general manager for Collins' Nördlingen facility. "Here in Nördlingen, we're leveraging our decades of experience in power distribution solutions and world-class facility to break new ground in the development of these critical enabling technologies for the next generation of hybrid-electric and all-electric platforms."

"The hybrid-electric propulsion solution is one of the key features offered by the SWITCH consortium to reach the CO2 reduction target of our programme for short-medium range aircraft," said Pierre Durel, project officer for SWITCH. "We are excited to see tangible technology bricks becoming available, representing the significant efforts made by the team to deliver critical items needed to run the ground test demonstrator by the end of Phase 1."

Hybrid-electric propulsion is a central pillar of RTX's sustainable aviation technology roadmap. In addition to SWITCH, RTX is advancing hybrid-electric technologies through multiple demonstrator programs applicable to a variety of future aircraft, including the RTX Hybrid-Electric Flight Demonstrator, STEP-Tech and Airbus PioneerLab.

Collins' solid-state power controller was initially developed as part of a collaboration between the RTX Technology Research Center, Collins and Pratt & Whitney under NASA's Advanced Air Vehicles Program.

The SWITCH project is a collaborative consortium including MTU Aero Engines AG, Pratt & Whitney, Collins Aerospace, GKN Aerospace, Airbus and others. Funded by the European Union under GA no. 101102006 — SWITCH. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or Clean Aviation. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

About Clean Aviation

The Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking is the European Union's leading research and innovation programme for transforming aviation towards a sustainable and climate-neutral future. It is a European public-private partnership between the European Union and the private aviation sector. The programme's disruptive clean aviation technologies will help reduce CO2 emissions of short-medium range and regional aircraft by no less than 30%, and together with the use of Sustainable Alternative Fuels and Hydrogen by approx. 90%.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration and more.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

