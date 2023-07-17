RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTINUES AS AGENCY OF RECORD FOR COSMIC WIRE AND NEW EMPIRE CORP

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations proudly reinstates its partnerships as the trusted agency of record for both Cosmic Wire and New Empire Corporation.

Cosmic Wire is an innovative digital asset company working with iconic physical and digital assets of artists, celebrities, and brands. Its full ecosystem offers artists, content creators, and IP collectors the ability to enhance, promote, sell, and license their work.

The platform's market advantage lies in having a completely internalized development, marketing, and sales team, enabling it to support clients from concept to close. Cosmic Wire will continue to leverage RPR's long-standing media relations and expertise in the blockchain, NFT, entertainment and technology industries. RPR has been executing high-impact media relations programs for Blockchain and NFT companies, and brands in the Metaverse, since the emergence of the market.

New Empire Corp. is a cutting-edge New York City-based development and construction management firm dedicated to building top-quality residential mixed-use projects in New York City.

By seamlessly integrating the development and construction management processes, the firm effectively reduces extraneous expenses while providing prospective residents with an extensive range of amenities and superior finishes at competitive prices. New Empire Corp. has a track record of identifying up-and-coming neighborhoods ahead of the curve, enabling residents to embrace the emerging trends and vibrant energy of these communities before they become widely recognized.

With decades of experience crafting corporate messaging and developing brands, RPR specializes in generating consistent and impactful media coverage at the highest level.

About Cosmic Wire:

About New Empire Corp

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

