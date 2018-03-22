Rubicon Minerals Announces its 2017 Financial Results and Continues Test Mining Activities at the Phoenix Gold Project

Highlights from the Fourth Quarter 2017 Results and Subsequent Events to December 31, 2017:

Cash position: As of March 22, 2018 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of approximately C$27.4 million .



Exploration and evaluation expenditures: For the three-month period ended December 31, 2017 , the Company spent approximately C$4.9 million in expenditures related to underground development, drilling, maintenance and technical consulting fees. Expenditures increased by C$1.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2017 and is primarily driven by the commencement of underground development activities. The Company anticipates exploration and evaluation expenditures to increase over the coming months due to drilling, test mining, bulk sampling and processing activities at the Phoenix Gold Project (the " Project "), as outlined in the 2018 Exploration Program.





On , Rubicon completed a private placement flow-through financing for aggregate gross proceeds of to the Company. The proceeds from this financing will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses. The Company intends to expand its 2018 Exploration Program and will provide further details when finalized. Approximately 10,000 tonnes of mineralized material stockpiled on surface: The Company is advancing its underground development and test mining activities at the Project. The site team is currently blasting the #977 test stope, production drilling the #015 test stope, and developing the #161 test stope. In terms of material stockpiled on surface, Rubicon currently has approximately 3,000 tonnes of low-grade material that will be used for mill bedding and roughly 7,000 tonnes of mineralized material from the #977 test stope. The Company anticipates processing the mineralized material from the test stopes in mid-2018.





Please refer to our Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the year-ended December 31, 2017 for further details.

About Rubicon Minerals Corporation

Rubicon Minerals Corporation is an advanced gold exploration company that owns the Phoenix Gold Project, located in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Additionally, Rubicon controls over 280 square kilometres of prime exploration ground in Red Lake and more than 900 square kilometres of mineral property interests in the emerging Long Canyon gold district that straddles the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. Rubicon's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (RMX) and the OTCQX markets (RBYCF). For more information, please visit our website at www.rubiconminerals.com.

RUBICON MINERALS CORPORATION

George Ogilvie, P.Eng.

President, CEO, and Director

