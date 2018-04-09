Rubicon Minerals Corp. to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 12

DATE: Thursday April 12, 2018

TIME: 11:30 am ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0418prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the association's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Completed a successful 2017 Exploration Program at the Phoenix Gold Project (the " Project ") with encouraging drill results;

") with encouraging drill results; Exploration continues with an expanded 2018 Exploration Program that includes 24,000 metres of drilling, 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes of testing mining and bulk sample processing, and work on the Close Proximity exploration targets near the Project;

Preliminary Structural Interpretation of the F2 Gold Deposit demonstrates better continuity of gold mineralization compared to the 2016 interpretation;

Test mining is underway with more than 10,000 tonnes of stockpiled mineralized material on surface; and

On track to deliver an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate in the second half of 2018.

About Rubicon Minerals Corporation

Rubicon Minerals Corporation is an advanced gold exploration-stage company that owns the Phoenix Gold Project, located in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Additionally, Rubicon controls over 280 square kilometres of prime exploration ground in Red Lake and over 900 square kilometres of mineral property interests in the emerging Long Canyon gold district that straddles the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. Rubicon's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (ticker: RMX). and currently trades on the OTCQX Markets (ticker: RBYCF).

About VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Since 2010, VirtualInvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.

Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rubicon-minerals-corp-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-april-12-300626170.html

SOURCE Rubicon Minerals Corp.