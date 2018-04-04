Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications

The digital transformation of business brings significant data and application explosion challenges to the enterprise. Not to mention, as many companies implement cloud-first policies and explore multi-cloud approaches, data becomes increasingly decentralized across disconnected locations and services. In order for enterprises to retain control, implement governance, and meet compliance goals, a new breed of data management applications based on a unified system of record is needed to secure and manage data and applications across data centers and clouds.

Polaris SaaS Platform: Unified System of Record

Polaris represents the next giant leap in Rubrik's evolution as the Cloud Data Management company. The Polaris SaaS platform creates a unified system of record for business information across all enterprise applications running in data centers and clouds. The system of record includes native search, workflow orchestration, and a global content catalog, which are exposed through an open API architecture. Rubrik and other developers will leverage these APIs to deliver high-value data management applications for data policy, control, security, and deep intelligence. These applications address the challenges of risk mitigation, compliance, and governance within the enterprise.

"What is so unique about Rubrik Polaris is that it delivers a single system of record across all business information," said Rubrik co-founder and CEO, Bipul Sinha. "We are delivering a new class of data management applications that will allow enterprises, for the first time, to address all segments of the business for compliance, governance, and security."

"Application and data fragmentation is still a huge issue for our customers who are looking to operate their businesses in the cloud. Rubrik Polaris provides a much needed platform to bring full visibility and control over all applications, whether in the datacenter or in the cloud," said eGroup CEO and founder, Mike Carter.

Polaris GPS: Multi-Cloud Control and Policy Management

Polaris GPS is the first data management application debuting on the new Polaris SaaS platform. Polaris GPS delivers a single control and policy management console across globally distributed business applications, which are locally managed by Rubrik's Cloud Data Management instances. The key benefits of Polaris GPS include:

Global Dashboard: An interactive global map instantly visualizes all applications and data contained across physical, virtual, and cloud topologies.

An interactive global map instantly visualizes all applications and data contained across physical, virtual, and cloud topologies. Custom Analytics and Reporting: A next generation on-demand intelligence engine delivers actionable knowledge.

A next generation on-demand intelligence engine delivers actionable knowledge. Global System Activity: A macro view provides a quicker time to resolution for any system troubleshooting, enabling enterprises with large, complex environments to quickly identify, isolate, and prioritize incidents.

A macro view provides a quicker time to resolution for any system troubleshooting, enabling enterprises with large, complex environments to quickly identify, isolate, and prioritize incidents. Global Data Management Policy: Enterprises can easily produce records to demonstrate global SLA compliance for data spread across on-premises and multiple clouds. Point-in-time activities across different applications and locations can be surfaced through search.

Customer Quote

"We are excited to leverage Polaris GPS's advanced data visualizations to instantly identify compliant and performant apps at-a-glance and in real-time. As we continue to expand our Rubrik footprint across all our hospitals, Polaris GPS provides one simple and intuitive interface delivered through SaaS to monitor and analyze all our physical, virtual, and cloud applications," said CarePoint Health CTO, Lev Goronshteyn.

Resources

[VIDEO] Introducing Rubrik Polaris SaaS Platform ft. CEO Bipul Sinha

[WEB] Introducing Polaris

[WEB] Introducing Polaris GPS

About Rubrik

Rubrik delivers instant application availability with data protection, search, analytics, archival, and copy data management in the Hybrid Cloud. Enterprises benefit from Rubrik's market-leading Cloud Data Management platform with simplicity, instant data access, app mobility, policy-driven automation, ransomware protection, and analytics at scale. For more information, visit http://www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rubrik-launches-polaris-the-industrys-first-saas-platform-for-data-management-applications-300623900.html

SOURCE Rubrik

Related Links

https://www.rubrik.com

