Ruby Ribbon Makes A Splash With New Slimming Swimwear

Ruby Ribbon sells its award-winning shapewear and apparel through a nation-wide network of Independent Stylists. The 2018 RRSwim collection consists of one- and two-piece mix-and-match selections in an assortment of solids and fun, exotic prints. The company innovates in both fabric and in customer experience. Ruby Ribbon's InvisiShape™ construction blends shaping and non-shaping swim fabrics to create flattering suits that support without an underwire. Shopping in the comfort of someone's home at a Ruby Ribbon trunk show with an Independent Stylist is a fun, social and relaxed experience, and takes the angst out of swimsuit shopping.

"The enormous popularity of our debut swimwear line last season showed us how much demand there is for shaping swimsuits that are both comfortable and chic. We also learned we can radically improve the swimwear shopping experience by making it more social and bringing it into the comfort of a home," said Anna Zornosa, CEO and Founder of Ruby Ribbon. "The coordinating colors and designs in our newest collection give our customers the opportunity to mix and match new pieces in with the swimwear they purchased last year. What's more, we have designed tops that work overtime going from pool to patio and beyond with ease. This collection is all about giving our customers ultimate versatility and total confidence."

The RRSwim 2018 capsule includes universally flattering silhouettes. Tank suits and bottoms shape and slim the waist and hips by up to one inch. Tank suits provide bust support without underwire, and offers strategic ruching across the body for an hourglass look. Tankini tops are effortlessly comfortable and able to be worn beyond the beach.

The full RRSwim 2018 capsule includes:

Riviera Tank Suit in Black, Ruby Red , Oasis, Panther and Tropical Delight—$139

, Oasis, Panther and Tropical Delight—$139 Aruba Tank Suite in Black and Pacific—$139

Fiji Tank Suit in Black and Tropical Delight—$139

Tahiti Tank Suit in Orchid—$139

Bali Tankini in Panther and Tropical Delight—$79

Bora Bora Tankini in Black, Panther and Tropical Delight—$79

Lanai Tankini in Black and Fig—$79

Ruched Bottom in Black—$69

Swim Skirt in Black—$69

The capsule comes in a variety of colors and prints, items range in price from $69-$139. RRSwim items come in sizes 8-20. Fit corresponds to sizing of the company's flagship product, the Full Support Camisole, taking the guesswork out of determining what size to try on. Ruby Ribbon's new RRSwim capsule launched April 6, 2018, with additional pieces launching May 1. The new capsule can be purchased through the company's nationwide network of Independent Stylists and at RubyRibbon.com.

For more information, visit: https://www.rubyribbon.com.

About Ruby Ribbon

Ruby Ribbon is a shapewear and apparel company that sells its products nationwide through a technology-empowered network of Independent Stylists. True to its mission of celebrating confidence, Ruby Ribbon's award-winning shapewear and on-trend fashion are designed for comfort, style and fit. The company supports female entrepreneurship by enabling each Stylist to operate her own business. Ruby Ribbon is backed by investors including Trinity Ventures, Mohr Davidow Partners and DBL Partners.

