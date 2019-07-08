Russel Metals 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

TORONTO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Company's results for the 2019 second quarter will be issued by press release on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after the close of business at 5:00 p.m. ET.

An Investor Conference Call will be hosted by Marion E. Britton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and John G. Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the results.

The dial-in telephone numbers for the call are 416-764-8688 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-390-0546 (U.S. and Canada). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure that you get a line.

A replay of the call will be available at 416-764-8677 (Toronto and International callers) and 1- 888-390-0541 (U.S. and Canada) until midnight, Friday, August 23, 2019. You will be required to enter pass code 457646# in order to access the call.

If  you  have  any  additional  questions,  please  contact  our  Investor  Relations  Department  at
info@russelmetals.com or 905-816-5178.

