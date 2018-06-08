Russia Water Purifiers Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities 2013-2018 & 2023

Russia water purifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% by 2023 in Russia, on account of rising number of water borne diseases in the country coupled with the aging infrastructure and supportive government plans such as Growing Blue, Global Water Futures 2050, etc.



Furthermore, mounting investments in the residential sector, improving standard of living, along with launch of innovative water purification systems and increasing number of marketing initiatives by leading water purifier manufacturers are expected to augment water purifier sales in Russia over the coming years.



Russia Water Purifiers Market report discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in Russia:

Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Mode (POU & POE), By Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount, etc.), By Technology (RO, Media, UF, UV, etc.)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in Russia water purifier market are



AQUAFOR LLC

JSC BWT BARRIER RUS

Geyser

HB Water Filters (Prio)

Brita OOO

PETROS WATER

EKODAR

Atoll Filters

Raifil

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Russia Water Purifiers Market Outlook



6. Russia Under Sink Water Purifiers Market Outlook



7. Russia Counter Top Water Purifiers Market Outlook



8. Russia Faucet Mount Water Purifiers Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Pricing Analysis



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Russia Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. Annexure



