Russian Industrial Pumps Industry Report 2020-2023

Industrial Pumps Market in Russia, Forecast to 2023

provides market size and forecasts, highlights key trends, presents a breakdown by segments, and provides a competitive and end-user industry analysis, as well as makes predictions for the future. Key market drivers and restraining factors have been discussed in detail.



Macro and micro-economic indicators for Russia, CIS and CEE countries have been provided to support the market trends. This report aims to analyze both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the market. Market sizing and forecast for prominent end-user industries has been included for in-depth understanding. Manufacturers discussed in this report include those that produce centrifugal and positive displacement pumps.



From 2014 to 2016, the Russian economy was under a monetary crisis mainly due to factors such as the decline in crude oil prices and the country's role in its conflict with Ukraine. The present economic situation is fragile as recovery remains weak due to poor business and investment climate. Large-scale sanctions by countries on Russia as a counter to its annexation of Crimea and its support for separatists in the eastern Ukraine Donbas region, and the counter-sanctions imposed by Russia have further weakened growth prospects.



Over 40% of the water supply network in Russia is in urgent need of refurbishment and modernization. This factor is expected to contribute to the growth of industrial pumps and services. Rosneft's modernization of oil refining capacities is estimated to cost more than RUB1.40 trillion and includes more than 50 projects for the construction and reconstruction of major process plants and facilities.



Russian companies are undertaking the modernization program for refineries in order to improve the quality of products and increase competitiveness. The water tariff policy in Russia is under the control of government departments; taking into account the economic features of a city, town or village, the refurbishment or new construction of treatment plants and networks can either be partially or fully subsidized from public funds.



Russia's mining industry represented 3% to 5% of the country's GDP in 2018. The country has huge reserves of minerals as it has the biggest geographical area in the world. It figures among the global top 3 countries with the largest reserves of diamond, gold, platinum, palladium, coal and iron ore. Russia is steadily moving ahead with its plans for an extended role in nuclear energy, including the development of a new nuclear reactor technology.



Rosenergoatom is the only Russian utility operating nuclear power plants. In May 2015, the Ministry of Economic Development in Russia announced a delay in commissioning of new nuclear power plants due to a current energy surplus'.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Research Scope

Industry Segmentation

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Percent Revenue by Industry

Market Distribution Channels

3. Economic Overview - Total Industrial Pumps Market

Change in GDP of Russia Compared to CIS and CEE Countries

State of Industrial Production in Russia

Oil Production and Demand in Russia

Oil & Gas Outlook - CAPEX Spending Trend in Russia

Location of Key Industry Clusters in Russia

4. Drivers and Restraints - Total Industrial Pumps Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

5. Forecasts and Trends - Total Industrial Pumps Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Breakdown by Industry

Revenue Forecast Comparison by Industry

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry

Revenue Forecast by Industry

6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Industrial Pumps Market

Market Share - Oil & Gas Industry

Market Share Analysis - Oil & Gas Industry

Market Share - Water and Wastewater Industry

Market Share Analysis - Water and Wastewater Industry

Market Share - Power Generation Industry

Market Share Analysis - Power Generation Industry

Market Share - Mining Industry

Market Share Analysis - Mining Industry

Market Share - Chemical Process Industry

Market Share Analysis - Chemical Process Industry

Competitive Environment

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

3 Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Energy-efficient Pump Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2 - Value-added Services

Growth Opportunity 3 - Market Positioning

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. End-User Analysis - Oil & Gas Industry

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. End-User Analysis - Water and Wastewater Industry

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

10. End-User Analysis - Power Generation Industry

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

11. End-User Analysis - Mining Industry

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

12. End-User Analysis - Chemical Process Industry

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

13. End-User Analysis - Other Industry

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

14. The Last Word

Three Big Predictions

Companies Mentioned



Almaz LLC

BHGE

Borets LLC

CDBMB

Grundfos

HMS Group

Kataisk Plant

KSB Rus LLC

Novomet

Rimera Group

Rosenergoatom

Rosneft

Schlumberger

Weatherford

Weir Materials

Wilo

