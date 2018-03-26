Russian Remittance and Bill Payments Market 2017-2021 by Inbound & Outbound International Remittance and Mode of Transfer

DUBLIN, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Russia Remittance and Bill Payments Market by Inbound and Outbound International Remittance, By Mode of Transfer (Cash or Electronic Transfers), By Channel (Bank and Non-Bank) - Outlook to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers market size, segmentation on the basis of inbound & outbound remittance, remittance channel, mode of transfer and remittance corridor for international remittance market. For the domestic remittance market it covers market size, segmentation on the basis of region and major remittance channel.
International Remittance Market in Russia is segmented on the basis inbound outbound remittance, resident and non-resident individuals, channel of transfer, mode of transfer and remittance corridors. International remittance in Russia is largely dominated by the remittance outflow to other counties.
Companies Mentioned
- Alfa Bank
- GazpromBank
- Korona Pay
- Money Gram
- Paypal
- RBK Money
- Ria Financial Services
- Russia Post
- Sberbank
- UniStream
- Visa Qiwi
- VTB Bank
- Wallet One
- Western Union
- Xpress Money and Small World
- Yandex WebMoney
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
Global Remittance Scenario
Russia Remittance Industry
Market Segmentation of Russia Remittance Industry
Bill Payment Market in Russia
Competitive Scenario
2. Appendix
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Size and Modeling
Research Methodology
Market Sizing - International Remittance Market
Market Sizing-Domestic Remittance Market
Market Sizing-Bill Payment Market
Limitations
Variables (Dependent and Independent)
Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model
Final Conclusion
3. Snapshot of Global Remittance Market
4. Russia Remittance Market - Overview and Genesis
4.1. Overview of Russia Remittance Market
4.2. International and Domestic Remittance in Russia
5. Value Chain Analysis in Russia Remittance and Bill Payment market
International Remittance market
Domestic Remittance market
5.1. Business Model for MTOs in Russia Remittance Market
6. Russia Remittance Market
6.1. Russia International Remittance Market
6.1.1. Introduction
6.1.2. Russia International Remittance Market Size, 2011-2016
International Migration from Russia and to Russia
6.1.3. Russia International Remittance Market Segmentation
6.1.3.1. By Inbound and Outbound International Remittance, 2011-2016
6.1.3.2. By Remittances By Resident and Non-Resident Individuals To and from Russia, 2013-2016
Remittance by Purpose
6.1.3.3. By Major Flow Corridors (CIS Countries), 2014-2016
Migrants by Country of origin and occupational skills (CIS Countries)
6.1.3.4. By Major Flow Corridors (Non-CIS Countries), 2014-2016
6.1.3.5. By Mode of Transfer (Cash or Electronic Transfers), 2011-2016
6.1.3.6. By Channel (Banks and MTOs), 2011-2016
By Transaction Volume Split by Outbound, Inbound and From CIS and Non-CIS Countries
By Average Remittance Size by Outbound, Inbound and From CIS and Non-CIS Countries
By Number of Remittance Transactions by Outbound, Inbound and From CIS and Non-CIS Countries
6.1.4. Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Banks in Russia International Remittance Market
6.1.5. Market Share for Major Money Transfer Operators in Russia Remittance Market, 2016
6.1.6. Future Outlook & Projections of Russia International Market, 2017-2021
6.1.6.1. By Transaction Volume
6.1.6.2. By Channel (Bank and Non-Banks)
6.1.6.3. By Flow Corridors
6.2. Russia Domestic Remittance Market
6.2.1. Introduction
6.2.2. Russia Domestic Remittance Market Size, 2011-2016
6.2.3. Russia Domestic Remittance Market Segmentation
6.2.3.1. By Flow Corridors, 2016
6.2.3.2. By Domestic Remittance Channel (Bank, MTO, E-Wallet and Russian Post), 2016
6.2.4. Customer Preference
6.2.5. Future Outlook & Projections of Russia Domestic Remittance Market, 2017-2021
6.2.5.1. By Transaction Volume
6.2.5.2. By Remittance Channel
6.3. Competitive Landscape of Russia International and Domestic Remittance Market
6.3.1. Competition Scenario
Services offered
Transaction Fee Comparison
6.3.2. Company Profile of Major Banks in Russia Remittance Market
6.3.2.1. Sberbank
6.3.2.2. VTB Bank
6.3.2.3. GazpromBank
6.3.2.4. Alfa bank
6.3.3. Company Profile of Major MTOs in Russia Remittance Market
6.3.3.1. Korona Pay
6.3.3.2. Western Union
6.3.3.3. Money Gram
6.3.3.4. UniStream
6.3.3.5. Russian Post
Average Transaction Fees Charged by the Major MTOs
6.4. Decision Making Process for Choosing Remittance Service Provider in Russia Remittance Market
7. Russia Bill Payment Market
7.1. Russia Bill Payment Market Size, 2011-2016
7.2. Russia Bill Payment Market Segmentation
7.2.1. By Type of Bill Payment (Groceries, Fuel Bills, Utilities, Mobile Recharge and DTH & Broadband), 2016
7.2.2. By Mode of Bill Payment, 2016
7.2.3. By Offline and Online Bill Payment, 2016
7.3. Consumer Preferences And Profile in Bill Payments Market
E-Payments Demographics
Categories of Purchases
7.4. Competitive Landscape in Russia Bill Payments Market
7.4.1. Market Share of Major Players in Russia Bill Payment Market, 2016
7.4.2. Company Profile of Major E-Wallets in Russia Bill Payment Market
7.4.2.1. Yandex
7.4.2.2. Webmoney
7.4.2.3. PayPal
7.4.2.4. Visa Qiwi
7.4.3. Company Profiles of Other E-Wallets in Russia Bill Payment Market
7.5. Technological Advancements in Russia Bill Payment Market
MWallets
M-PoS Payment Space
NFC Payment Mechanism
Peer to Peer Payment Space
7.6. Future Outlook and Projections of Russia Bill Payment Market, 2017-2021
7.6.1. By Transaction Volume
7.6.2. By Mode of Payment
8. SWOT Analysis of Russia Remittance and Bill Payments Market
9. Trends and Developments in Russia remittance and Bill Payment Market
Increase in use of bank cards in Russia
Exchange Rate Fluctuations
Increase In Retail Payment Market And Mobile Payments
Increased Migration From Georgia To Russia
Increase in Competition Among The Money Transfer Companies
Dominance In Ukraine Remittance Market
10. Issues and Challenges in Russia Remittance and Bill Payment Market
10.1. Fall in the Oil Prices
10.2. Restriction of Money Transfer to Countries Barring "Russian Payments Systems"
10.3. Lack of Security and Knowledge
10.4. High Inflation
11. Government Regulations in Russia Remittance and Bill Payment Market
11.1. General Regulations
11.2. Residency Permit Regulations
12. Research Recommendations
13. Macro-Economic Factors in Russia Remittance and Bill Payments Market
13.1. Number of Immigrants in Russia, 2011-2021
13.2. Global Remittance Industry, 2011-2021
13.3. Total Number of Households in Russia, 2011-2021
13.4. Consumer Expenditure in Russia, 2011-2021
13.5. Internet Using Population in Russia, 2011-2021
