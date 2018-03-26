Russian Remittance and Bill Payments Market 2017-2021 by Inbound & Outbound International Remittance and Mode of Transfer

The report covers market size, segmentation on the basis of inbound & outbound remittance, remittance channel, mode of transfer and remittance corridor for international remittance market. For the domestic remittance market it covers market size, segmentation on the basis of region and major remittance channel.

International Remittance Market in Russia is segmented on the basis inbound outbound remittance, resident and non-resident individuals, channel of transfer, mode of transfer and remittance corridors. International remittance in Russia is largely dominated by the remittance outflow to other counties.

Companies Mentioned



Alfa Bank

GazpromBank

Korona Pay

Money Gram

Paypal

RBK Money

Ria Financial Services

Russia Post

Sberbank

UniStream

Visa Qiwi

VTB Bank

Wallet One

Western Union

Xpress Money and Small World

and Small World Yandex WebMoney

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Global Remittance Scenario

Russia Remittance Industry

Market Segmentation of Russia Remittance Industry

Bill Payment Market in Russia

Competitive Scenario



2. Appendix

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

Research Methodology

Market Sizing - International Remittance Market

Market Sizing-Domestic Remittance Market

Market Sizing-Bill Payment Market

Limitations

Variables (Dependent and Independent)

Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model

Final Conclusion



3. Snapshot of Global Remittance Market



4. Russia Remittance Market - Overview and Genesis

4.1. Overview of Russia Remittance Market

4.2. International and Domestic Remittance in Russia



5. Value Chain Analysis in Russia Remittance and Bill Payment market

International Remittance market

Domestic Remittance market

5.1. Business Model for MTOs in Russia Remittance Market



6. Russia Remittance Market

6.1. Russia International Remittance Market

6.1.1. Introduction

6.1.2. Russia International Remittance Market Size, 2011-2016

International Migration from Russia and to Russia

6.1.3. Russia International Remittance Market Segmentation

6.1.3.1. By Inbound and Outbound International Remittance, 2011-2016

6.1.3.2. By Remittances By Resident and Non-Resident Individuals To and from Russia, 2013-2016

Remittance by Purpose

6.1.3.3. By Major Flow Corridors (CIS Countries), 2014-2016

Migrants by Country of origin and occupational skills (CIS Countries)

6.1.3.4. By Major Flow Corridors (Non-CIS Countries), 2014-2016

6.1.3.5. By Mode of Transfer (Cash or Electronic Transfers), 2011-2016

6.1.3.6. By Channel (Banks and MTOs), 2011-2016

By Transaction Volume Split by Outbound, Inbound and From CIS and Non-CIS Countries

By Average Remittance Size by Outbound, Inbound and From CIS and Non-CIS Countries

By Number of Remittance Transactions by Outbound, Inbound and From CIS and Non-CIS Countries

6.1.4. Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Banks in Russia International Remittance Market

6.1.5. Market Share for Major Money Transfer Operators in Russia Remittance Market, 2016

6.1.6. Future Outlook & Projections of Russia International Market, 2017-2021

6.1.6.1. By Transaction Volume

6.1.6.2. By Channel (Bank and Non-Banks)

6.1.6.3. By Flow Corridors

6.2. Russia Domestic Remittance Market

6.2.1. Introduction

6.2.2. Russia Domestic Remittance Market Size, 2011-2016

6.2.3. Russia Domestic Remittance Market Segmentation

6.2.3.1. By Flow Corridors, 2016

6.2.3.2. By Domestic Remittance Channel (Bank, MTO, E-Wallet and Russian Post), 2016

6.2.4. Customer Preference

6.2.5. Future Outlook & Projections of Russia Domestic Remittance Market, 2017-2021

6.2.5.1. By Transaction Volume

6.2.5.2. By Remittance Channel

6.3. Competitive Landscape of Russia International and Domestic Remittance Market

6.3.1. Competition Scenario

Services offered

Transaction Fee Comparison

6.3.2. Company Profile of Major Banks in Russia Remittance Market

6.3.2.1. Sberbank

6.3.2.2. VTB Bank

6.3.2.3. GazpromBank

6.3.2.4. Alfa bank

6.3.3. Company Profile of Major MTOs in Russia Remittance Market

6.3.3.1. Korona Pay

6.3.3.2. Western Union

6.3.3.3. Money Gram

6.3.3.4. UniStream

6.3.3.5. Russian Post

Average Transaction Fees Charged by the Major MTOs

6.4. Decision Making Process for Choosing Remittance Service Provider in Russia Remittance Market



7. Russia Bill Payment Market

7.1. Russia Bill Payment Market Size, 2011-2016

7.2. Russia Bill Payment Market Segmentation

7.2.1. By Type of Bill Payment (Groceries, Fuel Bills, Utilities, Mobile Recharge and DTH & Broadband), 2016

7.2.2. By Mode of Bill Payment, 2016

7.2.3. By Offline and Online Bill Payment, 2016

7.3. Consumer Preferences And Profile in Bill Payments Market

E-Payments Demographics

Categories of Purchases

7.4. Competitive Landscape in Russia Bill Payments Market

7.4.1. Market Share of Major Players in Russia Bill Payment Market, 2016

7.4.2. Company Profile of Major E-Wallets in Russia Bill Payment Market

7.4.2.1. Yandex

7.4.2.2. Webmoney

7.4.2.3. PayPal

7.4.2.4. Visa Qiwi

7.4.3. Company Profiles of Other E-Wallets in Russia Bill Payment Market

7.5. Technological Advancements in Russia Bill Payment Market

MWallets

M-PoS Payment Space

NFC Payment Mechanism

Peer to Peer Payment Space

7.6. Future Outlook and Projections of Russia Bill Payment Market, 2017-2021

7.6.1. By Transaction Volume

7.6.2. By Mode of Payment



8. SWOT Analysis of Russia Remittance and Bill Payments Market



9. Trends and Developments in Russia remittance and Bill Payment Market

Increase in use of bank cards in Russia

Exchange Rate Fluctuations

Increase In Retail Payment Market And Mobile Payments

Increased Migration From Georgia To Russia

Increase in Competition Among The Money Transfer Companies

Dominance In Ukraine Remittance Market



10. Issues and Challenges in Russia Remittance and Bill Payment Market

10.1. Fall in the Oil Prices

10.2. Restriction of Money Transfer to Countries Barring "Russian Payments Systems"

10.3. Lack of Security and Knowledge

10.4. High Inflation



11. Government Regulations in Russia Remittance and Bill Payment Market

11.1. General Regulations

11.2. Residency Permit Regulations



12. Research Recommendations



13. Macro-Economic Factors in Russia Remittance and Bill Payments Market

13.1. Number of Immigrants in Russia, 2011-2021

13.2. Global Remittance Industry, 2011-2021

13.3. Total Number of Households in Russia, 2011-2021

13.4. Consumer Expenditure in Russia, 2011-2021

13.5. Internet Using Population in Russia, 2011-2021



