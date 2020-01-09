Saban Music Group Announces Worldwide Distribution And Marketing Alliance With Universal Music Group

The strategic alliance is structured to reflect today's everchanging global music landscape. SMG will be distributed in the U.S. by Caroline, an arm of UMG subsidiary Capitol Music Group, and work in tandem with Caroline International and UMG's Santa Monica-based central services team for all other territories.

An industry leader in independent distribution and label services, Caroline provides a full range of services for its portfolio of artist and label partners and their releases. Its strategic planning includes alliances with Caroline International's 11 offices outside the U.S.

"Sir Lucian has built the #1 music company in the world with an unprecedented streak of artist development," Saban commented. "There is no better home for our artists and their music."

The partnership will kick off on January 10th with the release of "Further Up," an Urban/Dance club banger from superstar duo Static & Ben El, featuring Pitbull.

"Haim has a proven track record of creating world-class entertainment," said Sir Lucian Grainge, UMG's Chairman & CEO. "We're looking forward to working with his team at Saban Music to bring groundbreaking new artists and music to fans around the globe."

Spearheaded by industry veteran Gustavo Lopez, SMG has been signing artists and developing content for the global music audiences since its launch announcement in July 2019. The music entertainment firm is committed to providing resources for both local as well international artists through its 360 model.

Of the new partnership with UMG, Lopez notes, "It's exciting to once again work with UMG, my home for more than 20 years. We're looking forward to working with Sir Lucian's record-breaking and industry-leading teams."

As part of its overall growth strategy, Haim Saban's $500 million commitment to SMG includes the future acquisition of recording, publishing and management entities.

About Saban Music Group

Saban Music Group LLC (SMG) is a global music entertainment company based in Los Angeles, California. Combining the agility and flexibility of an independent with the resources of a major, SMG captures the globalization of music by identifying, signing and developing artists with international appeal. SMG's current roster includes artists from Israel, France, Puerto Rico and Colombia, to name a few. The company operates in a number of pillars including recorded music, publishing, touring, management and acquisitions. SMG was founded in 2019 by Haim Saban, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saban Capital Group LLC and a worldwide pioneer and leader in the entertainment industry. Mr. Saban's 40 year plus career in the entertainment ranges from launching a group of record labels in 1983, developing large scale publishing firms, and forming an international television company which merged with Fox Family Worldwide and later sold to Disney for $5.3 billion.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. Universal Music Group is a Vivendi company.

About Capitol Music Group

Capitol Music Group (CMG), led by Chairman & CEO Steve Barnett, is comprised of Capitol Records, Virgin Records, Motown Records, Blue Note Records, Astralwerks, Harvest Records and Capitol Christian Music Group, as well as Capitol Studios and the company's independent distribution and label services arm, Caroline. Capitol Music Group is based in Hollywood, California in the iconic Capitol Tower.

Artists that record for CMG labels include: Erykah Badu, Banks, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, Beck, Bee Gees, Jon Bellion, B.J. The Chicago Kid, Rosanne Cash, Christine and the Queens, Neil Diamond, Robert Glasper, Halsey, Don Henley, Hillsong United, Niall Horan, Illenium, Judah And The Lion, Tori Kelly, Kem, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Charles Lloyd, tobyMac, Paul McCartney, Vic Mensa, Migos, Ne-Yo, NF, Norah Jones, Katy Perry, Gregory Porter, Rich Homie Quan, Maggie Rogers, Calum Scott, Bob Seger, Troye Sivan and Chris Tomlin. For the U.S.: 5 Seconds Of Summer, Bastille, Disclosure, Empire Of The Sun, MNEK and Sam Smith.

About Caroline

Caroline, led by President Jacqueline Saturn, is the Independent Distribution and Label Services arm of Capitol Music Group, offering a full range of services for its portfolio of artist and label partners and their releases. These services include Marketing, Promotion, Commercial Services, Branding, Synch & Licensing, Lifestyle Marketing, Business Affairs and Finance, as well as developing and broadening myriad revenue streams for its partners.

SOURCE Universal Music Group; Saban Music Group

