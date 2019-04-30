Sacral Sounds and JKS Creative Launch The SOUNDBATH Channel

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sacral Sounds and JKS Creative announced today the launch of the SOUNDBATH Channel, a digital video channel and recording platform that will feature live and on-demand sound bath performances & recordings.

The channel is the creation of musician & sound healer Helane Marie Anderson (Sacral Sounds) and producer & engineer Kris Cadle (JKS Creative). "Kris and I had a desire to create a platform for sound healing artists to share their musical talents and abilities with healing music on a global community scale," said Anderson. "The SOUNDBATH Channel will allow people across the world to access the deep healing experience of an in-person high-quality sound bath from the comfort of their own homes on surround sound or through headphones."

Featuring renowned sound healing artists & healers that specialize in the healing effects of music and sound on the mind, body & spirit, The SOUNDBATH Channel will offer live-stream sound baths with live audiences, a YouTube Channel, an online membership and a sound bath archive catalog with streaming options. Audiences can connect with the channel via the website or on YouTube at www.soundbathchannel.com.

Featured artists for the launch include founder Helane Marie Anderson, Dynasty Electric (Seth Misterka & Jenny Deveau), Jeralyn Glass, Torkom Ji, Sonic Devas, Grace Oh, Larimar OceAna, Gabriel Logan Braun, Scarlett de la Torre, Lynda Arnold (Divasonic), David Kennet, Shane Chunephisal, Michelle Berc, Skye Ray, Harriet Emily, Phyllis Douglas, Eric Ajna, Shakti Mayumi, and Kerem Brule.

The channel will feature in-depth interviews with the healers, providing the audience with a deep insight into the process of creating "music in real time" with the intention to heal.

Soundbath Live! events will showcase sound baths by the roster of participating artists and will be free to the public to stream. Tickets to the sound baths will also be made available through the website.

The first Sound Bath Live! will feature Helane Marie Anderson on Wednesday, May 1st at 1:00 p.m. in honor of May Day and the Divine Feminine. The live-stream will be available through the website.

Visit www.soundbathchannel.com for all upcoming dates and live events.

SOURCE Sacral Sounds

