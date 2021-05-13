Safenetix Is Now an Approved NCPA Vendor

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NCPA (National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance) members can now purchase Safenetix online safety training, certification and software solutions through the cooperative. Safenetix specializes in providing fire safety training and inspection software solutions to healthcare facilities, long-term living facilities, higher education facilities, government entities, and facility safety contractors.

NCPA is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. NCPA utilizes state of the art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts that ensure all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices. There are over 90,000 agencies nationwide from both the public and nonprofit sectors that are eligible to utilize NCPS's cooperative purchasing contracts. To learn more about becoming a member visit www.ncpa.us.

CEO of Safenetix, Craig Rutledge remarked, "We are excited to add Safenetix, as well as sister companies Hughes Environmental and LSS Life Safety Services® under the LSS Holdings umbrella, to the NCPA purchasing cooperative. As an approved NCPA vendor, we look forward to bringing our years of knowledge in the environmental cleaning services arena to customers nationwide at negotiated rates. In addition to offering best-in-class solutions to today's facilities problems, we can no help facilities across the country, not only ensure their facilities are safer with Safenetix' offerings, but also help them realize true cost savings."

About Safenetix

Born from some of the sharpest minds in the safety industry, Safenetix has one mission: making the world safer, one building at a time. At our core, we are a safety training and software application company, leveraging the latest technology to equip our clients with the skillsets they need to ensure that the installation, inspection, and best safety practices in facilities are carried out properly, effectively, and consistently. To learn more about Safenetix, visit www.safenetix.com.

About LSS Holdings

LSS Holdings is the parent company of LSS Life Safety Services®, Hughes Environmental and Safenetix. Together, we offer complete solutions for a safer facility.

Since our inception years ago, we've brought that same dedication to safety to over 40,000 projects across our brands. Whether you're a small company or a Fortune 500 business, we will always bring an uncompromising commitment to the health and safety of your facilities, occupants and employees.

