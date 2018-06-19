SafeRack Introduces AeroStep, A Mobile Stair And Platform System For Aviation And Aerospace Assembly And Maintenance

Rob Honeycutt, CEO, says, "Building on our early successes, we will now have a focused group who specializes in AeroSpace solutions, benefitting our customers directly, with a streamlined design process and faster response times.

AeroStep has three primary mobile units that are versatile and have features such as a large work platform, cantilevered and adjustable stairs, sturdy aluminum construction and powder coated surfaces that can be configured for nearly any application. Currently in use at Boeing, GulfStream, SpaceX, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics, AeroStep equipment is recognized for it's best-in-industry quality and safety, filling a void in the aerospace market with high concept access designs that leverage patented technologies to create the most versatile, efficient and OSHA compliant equipment in aircraft and space vehicle assembly and maintenance.

AeroStep's rolling stair and work platform line of products can be seen at: http://saferack.com/aerostep

About SafeRack

SafeRack is a SixAxis LLC company based in Andrews, SC. Founded in 2003, the company manufactures industrial safety products and provides design and construction services that improve worker safety and productivity in truck, railcar and other industrial loading applications. SafeRack gangways and loading platforms are engineered and configured to comply with safety regulations, delivering a fall protection system that's easy to operate and requires little maintenance. Many of the world's leading rail and truck carriers of crude oil, aggregates, liquid natural gas and other bulk products trust SafeRack for their unparalleled service, speed of delivery and quality product.

For more product information, download the SafeRack Extended Product catalog. To learn more about SafeRack loading technologies, visit www.SafeRack.com or call 866-761-7225.

Assets

Logo:

https://www.saferack.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/AeroStep-Logo.png

Images:

https://www.saferack.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/AeroStep-product-line.png

https://www.saferack.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Aerostep-G-Series-Tarmac.jpg

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Stephen Todd - Director, Business Development - AeroStep

803-847-2351 / stodd@saferack.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saferack-introduces-aerostep-a-mobile-stair-and-platform-system-for-aviation-and-aerospace-assembly-and-maintenance-300668577.html

SOURCE SafeRack

Related Links

https://www.saferack.com

