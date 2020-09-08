SafeWalls® Permanent Architectural Antimicrobial Commercial Wallcoverings Now Available and Custom Produced Nationwide

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --BrandArmor Technologies, LLC, manufacturers of the revolutionary BrandArmor+ polymer antimicrobial surface protection film announces an exclusive national distribution deal with TST/Impreso www.tstimpreso.com. Now, SafeWalls, the premier antimicrobial commercial wallcovering can be custom manufactured by large format printers throughout the country.

Hospital SafeWalls®

During these unprecedented times keeping your customers and staff safe requires a multilayered plan beginning with securing your facility. Printers can now offer these protective wallcoverings to a variety of clients, including healthcare, food service, hospitality, educational, retail, and other public-facing outlets.

SafeWalls – a commercial grade, Type II wallcovering – brings any graphic design or imagery to life, from murals and logos to patterns and photographs. It combines bacteria and virus resistance with the durability of a polymer finish, all with beautiful custom designs. What sets SafeWalls apart is its groundbreaking BrandArmor+ polymer surface manufactured with safe active antimicrobials, which inhibit the growth of 99.99% of microbes, bacteria's and viruses on the surface. Customers can rest easy as the antimicrobial protection embeds in the product and never wears off. With FDA, EPA, and ISO approval, it's safe to use in all environments.

"SafeWalls is truly a game changer as it's the only product available that is polymer based, antimicrobial and stainproof," says BrandArmor Senior Vice President, Jonathan Baltic. "With TST/Impreso serving as our exclusive wholesale distributor of BrandArmor+ polymer film to the wide format print industry the availability for your business is greatly enhanced,

For more information about SafeWalls availability through TST/Impreso: http://www.tstimpreso.com/brandarmor-laminating-film

Call 800-521-8781 or email at [email protected]. Learn more about SafeWalls by visiting the SafeWalls webpage.

About BrandArmor

BrandArmor Technologies, LLC continues to be an industry leader in the large format digital printing industry. Its products feature a proprietary polymer, which protects the environment-facing surface with a zero PVC polymer surface. BrandArmor is chemically inert and will repel without degradation most environmental pollutants and chemicals, which normally attack and degrade regular vinyl graphics.

The newest proprietary product BrandArmor+® is the only matte finish polymer film manufactured specifically for wallcoverings and other high touch surfaces to make them permanently antimicrobial.

Contact: Jon Waterhouse | Lenz, Inc.

678-770-9561

[email protected]

SOURCE BrandArmor