Sailing with intelligent technology towards internationalization: GAC MOTOR awarded "2023-2024 Global Intelligent Vehicles Brands Top10"

News provided by

GAC MOTOR

12 Jan, 2024, 09:56 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon a series of technological achievements, such as ADiGO SPACE Intelligent Cockpit, ADiGO PILOT Intelligent Driving System, ADiGO MAGIC Co-Creation Platform, the world-leading Motion Forecasting Framework XPredFormer, GAC MOTOR demonstrated its industry-leading electrification and intelligent connection technology and was awarded the "2023-2024 Global Intelligent Vehicles Brands Top10".

Continue Reading
GAC MOTOR awarded "2023-2024 Global Intelligent Vehicles Brands Top10"
GAC MOTOR awarded "2023-2024 Global Intelligent Vehicles Brands Top10"

EMKOO and GS3 EMZOOM, which are popular among young customers, are equipped with ADiGO SPACE and ADiGO PILOT, offering customers a futuristic intelligent driving experience. Meanwhile, GAC MOTOR has integrated its L2 driving assistance system into EMPOW, EMKOO, GS3 EMZOOM, and the All New GS8, enhancing safety and intelligent driving capabilities.

Both GAC Hyper GT and E9 have been awarded the latest J.D. POWER "CICA • China Intelligent Cabin of The Year", once again demonstrating GAC's technology strength.

Without long-term science and technology investment, fruitful achievements would be unattainable. GAC has established a global R&D system in Milan, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Xiamen, and Guangzhou, and mastered key component technologies that cover vehicles, powertrain, new energy "EIC" system, intelligent connection and more. Currently, GAC owns over 10,000 patents. With continuous breakthroughs of "Tech GAC", GAC has established a strong competitive strength, and has ranked in the Fortune Global 500 for 11 consecutive years.

Moving forward, GAC is accelerating its internationalization process and have formulated a "1551" internationalization strategy, aiming to achieve 500,000 units in overseas sales by 2030. GAC MOTOR, as the internationalization carrier of GAC, has entered 39 countries and regions around the world, established stable regional sales markets, actively promoted operation localization in the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, Southeast Asia, and other regions. Next, GAC MOTOR will focus on the Russian market and other CIS markets, as well as the Mexican market, aiming to establish a firm foothold in the five major overseas markets including Europe, Asia-Pacific, CIS, Middle East, Africa, Central and South America.

Technology innovation brings better product strength, GAC MOTOR is accelerating its development in the global market, leveraging diverse marketing modes including sports marketing, cross-border cooperation, and in-depth experience. The aim is to deliver "Chinese craftsmanship" in the overseas market, achieve exponential growth in brand reputation, and become a new icon of "Intelligent Manufacturing in China" in the overseas automotive market.

SOURCE GAC MOTOR

Also from this source

GAC MOTOR ingresa oficialmente al mercado mexicano, acelerando la expansión e implementación del mercado

GAC MOTOR ingresa oficialmente al mercado mexicano, acelerando la expansión e implementación del mercado

El 16 de noviembre, el lanzamiento de la marca mexicana de GAC MOTOR se convocó con éxito en el Centro de Exposiciones de Centro Citibanamex en...
GAC MOTOR entra oficialmente no mercado mexicano, acelerando a expansão e implementação no mercado

GAC MOTOR entra oficialmente no mercado mexicano, acelerando a expansão e implementação no mercado

Em 16 de novembro, o lançamento da marca mexicana GAC MOTOR foi realizado com sucesso no centro de exposições Centro Citibanamex, na Cidade do México....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.