Sales Acceleration Agency, MickTec, Expands with New Boston Office

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MickTec, the only sales acceleration agency devoted to hyper-growth SAAS companies, today announced the opening of their first east coast office in Boston. MickTec combines strategic staffing services with intense sales coaching to fuel rapid customer acquisition and pipeline acceleration. Harvard graduate, software sales accelerator and former NHL-drafted hockey player Rob Flynn will lead the Boston office.

MickTec Co-Founder & CEO Michael X Burns, lays out the painful truth most companies are afraid to face. "Most sales executives spend their time obsessing about systems and process, at the expense of the people that make sales happen. They suffer unpredictable sales cycles and churn through sales representatives at an unsustainable pace. The truth is never in their spreadsheets. MickTec shows them a better way and there is no one better to run the Boston office than Rob. He brings as much energy and aggression to sales as he does to the rink. It was worth waiting 10 months and interviewing hundreds of candidates to find him."

"Boston, here we come," Rob Flynn, East Coast Chief of Staff, explodes with energy, "I joined MickTec for one reason, to put an end to the garbage in, garbage out approach most teams take to building sales teams. We're here to develop talent, crush revenue goals and set a new bar for sales execution."

About MickTec

Forget everything you thought was true about building a sales team. MickTec has spent two decades perfecting the PSA Method™ of talent recruitment and sales coaching. We don't just find you talent, we enable your team to crush growth goals.

MickTec doesn't believe in mediocre, and we don't look like your typical coaches. We're hard core truth seekers who get your head out of the spreadsheet and your team's heart into the work. We work hard, and we celebrate success even harder. If you're ready to catapult change, MickTec has your back.

