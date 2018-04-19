As a subcontractor with significant IT experience, Salient CRGT is prepared to support the NGITS Operations contract and enhance the day-to-day services HHS ITIO provides to its more than 15,000 customers who perform work both at HHS Headquarters and in regional offices throughout the nation Salient CRGT will support a variety of services including but not limited to e-mail operations and administration, systems administration, network operations, security operations, and Tier 0 solutions for end-user self-help.

"We are excited to team with SAIC providing critical IT support to the healthcare market," said Brad Antle, Salient CRGT CEO. "Salient CRGT has supported HHS ITIO for more than 10 years through managed application hosting services and we are committed to extending our record of providing value to the HHS ITIO customer base on more NGITS programs, including this new NGITS Operations contract."

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides federal civilian, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies, with expertise and leadership in health, data analytics, cloud, agile software development, mobility, cyber security, and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full life‐cycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. The most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements, fuels these critical capabilities. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large‐scale, high‐volume solutions. Explore www.salientcrgt.com.

Tweet: @Salient_CRGT awarded subcontract to provide IT Operations Support to #HHS http://bit.ly/1MGSz5l

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salient-crgt-awarded-subcontract-to-provide-it-operations-support-to-health-and-human-services-300632571.html

SOURCE Salient CRGT

Related Links

http://www.salientcrgt.com

