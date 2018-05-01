SAMKOO HAWAII, LLC Names Century 21 iProperties Hawaii Exclusive Listing Broker For New Affordable Housing Development

"We're honored and excited to work with such a major developer and help Hawaiians improve their overall quality of life by having access to brand new, modern homes that they otherwise may not have been able to afford," shared Abe Lee, broker / owner, CENTURY 21 iProperties Hawaii. "Our team works relentlessly to serve home buyers and sellers in Hawaii, and we are thrilled to see our hard work pay off and have the opportunity to exclusively list the homes within this landmark development."

Under the leadership of Abe Lee and principal broker, Sandra Sakuma, CENTURY 21 iProperties Hawaii has over 150 agents in their Honolulu office. The duo has a combined 70 years of experience in the real estate industry in Hawaii, and their hard work and leadership has culminated in this opportunity to provide over 500 units of affordable housing to Hawaiians.

"The Central Ala Moana is such an important project because we're changing the paradigm of affordable housing in Hawaii, and we're working hard to help the local community achieve their goals of owning a home in a central and urban area of Honolulu," said Yi. "We decided to name CENTURY 21 iProperties Hawaii as the exclusive listing broker because of Abe Lee's values and ethics– both as a person and a leader – and his commitment to serving the people and community in Hawaii."

The Central Ala Moana is set to break ground in Spring 2019, with an estimated completion date set for 2021. This is SAMKOO's second affordable housing project in Hawaii, and is one of the few private development projects where over half of the units are allocated to first time homebuyers under affordable housing guidelines.

"Abe and his team have always shown a passionate commitment to their local community, and we congratulate CENTURY 21 iProperties Hawaii as they embark on this exciting journey with SAMKOO and The Central Ala Moana," said Nick Bailey president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "At Century 21 Real Estate, we encourage System members to always give 121%, and Abe and his team exemplify how hard work can go a long way."

