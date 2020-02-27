Samsung 3D V-NAND 92-Layer Memory - A Detailed Technical Study
Feb 27, 2020, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Samsung 3D V-NAND 92-Layer Memory" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a detailed technical study of the latest Samsung 3D Vertical-NAND memory made with 92-Layer word lines.
Thanks to high-quality optical images and high-resolution scanning electron microscope (SEM) images, the physical analysis shows details of die cross-sections, including material identification. The report includes a detailed process to better understand the major fabrication steps. It also includes a cost estimation of producing Samsung's new generation 3D NAND chips and the packaging cost.
Finally, this report features a comparison of Samsung's previous NVM generation with the latest generation. This identifies the different and similar features in the two generations and compares the fabrication cost and the impact of the added layers.
The new technology era has a huge impact on Non-Volatile Memory (NVM), demanding memories with faster speed and higher storage capacity. Manufacturers have therefore channeled investment into the development of new NVMs with more memory cells in a single chip.
Samsung continues to dominate the semiconductor industry, including the memory industry, as shown by the magnificent $22 billion revenue in 2018 generated by its NAND memory business. Its manufacturing techniques change from one generation to another to produce reliable memory chips with higher capacity.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Reverse Costing Methodology
2. Samsung Company Profile
3. Market Analysis
- NAND Flash Market Revenue
- NAND Market Shipments
- Samsung NAND Flash RoadMap
4. Physical Analysis
- Summary of the Physical Analysis
- Physical Analysis Methodology
- 970 EVO Plus SSD Teardown
- Package View and Dimensions
- Memory Die
- View, dimensions and markings
- Cross-section
- Contacts and metallization
- 3D NAND Patents
5. Manufacturing Process Flow
- Overview
- Fab Unit
- Process Flow
6. Cost Analysis
- Summary of the Cost Analysis
- Yields Explanation and Hypotheses
- Memory 3D 92-Layer
- Memory front-end cost
- Memory front-end cost per process steps
- Process Steps
- Component
- Bonding front-end cost
- Memory wafer and die cost
- Back-end: Final test cost
- Memory 3D 92-layer component cost
7. Selling Price
8. Comparison between Samsung 92-Layer and 64-Layer V-NAND
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrykk9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article