Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Featuring Egis' Innovative Swipe Enroll and ET510 Fingerprint Sensor

Debuting on Galaxy S9 and S9+, Swipe Enroll allows the user to enroll their fingerprint with one simple swipe which takes only one second while the conventional touch enroll requires 16 to 20 touches, taking 20 to 50 seconds of time. The significant enhancement on efficiency and convenience brings the ultimate user experience.

"Egis continues to drive innovative fingerprint technologies. We are glad to be marking another important milestone with ET510 and Swipe Enroll featured on Samsung's newest flagship Galaxy S9 and S9+," said Steve Ro, Chairman and CEO of Egis.

About Egis Technology Inc.

As a leading provider of fingerprint biometrics, Egis Technology Inc. specializes in providing a total turnkey solution with superior sensor performance and software functionality. Its proprietary matching algorithm offers the best FAR/FRR performance in the market while providing maximum security and convenience. Egis' leading edge fingerprint technology is the ideal choice for implementation in mobile devices. As a board member of the FIDO Alliance, Egis aims to provide security and authentication for all in the online world. Egis is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with branch office located in mainland China, subsidiaries in Japan and USA. For more information, please visit www.egistec.com.

