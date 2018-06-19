Samsung Galaxy S9+ Complete Teardown Report 2018: Teardown Photos, Detailed Package Identifications and Descriptions - Chipset and Breaking Down the Devices by Supplier, Packages & Footprint

Tearing down the Samsung Galaxy S9+, this report focuses in on more than 40 integrated circuits (ICs) from the main boards.



It will help you to identify the manufacturers, the packaging size, type and pitch as well as the function of the main ICs of the S9+. A physical analysis of the main substrates highlights internal structures and technologies used for the printed circuit boards (PCBs).



The report includes teardown photos, detailed package identifications and descriptions, and is accompanied by an Excel file summarizing the S9+ chipset and breaking down the devices by supplier, packages or footprint.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview/Introduction



Executive Summary



Physical Analysis

Views and dimensions of the S9+

S9+ teardown

Electronic boards high definition photos

Main component markings, packaging type, dimensions, pitch, pin count and identification

PCB surface, cross section and minimum line width

IC package breakdown

IC manufacturer design wins

IC package footprint

