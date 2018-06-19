DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Samsung Galaxy S9+ Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Tearing down the Samsung Galaxy S9+, this report focuses in on more than 40 integrated circuits (ICs) from the main boards.
It will help you to identify the manufacturers, the packaging size, type and pitch as well as the function of the main ICs of the S9+. A physical analysis of the main substrates highlights internal structures and technologies used for the printed circuit boards (PCBs).
The report includes teardown photos, detailed package identifications and descriptions, and is accompanied by an Excel file summarizing the S9+ chipset and breaking down the devices by supplier, packages or footprint.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview/Introduction
Executive Summary
Physical Analysis
- Views and dimensions of the S9+
- S9+ teardown
- Electronic boards high definition photos
- Main component markings, packaging type, dimensions, pitch, pin count and identification
- PCB surface, cross section and minimum line width
- IC package breakdown
- IC manufacturer design wins
- IC package footprint
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/brnjf2/samsung_galaxy?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-galaxy-s9-complete-teardown-report-2018-teardown-photos-detailed-package-identifications-and-descriptions---chipset-and-breaking-down-the-devices-by-supplier-packages--footprint-300668560.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article