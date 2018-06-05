Samuel Invests $18 Million in Automotive Metals Processing Facility in Brantford, Ontario

Samuel's Brantford facility is currently a 141,000 square foot, state-of-the-art metals processing operation equipped with blanking and press lines. These investments are expected to increase capacity while adding levelling and processing capabilities for advanced high-strength steel (AHSS).

The automotive industry is focused on reducing vehicle weight to improve fuel efficiency and lower emissions. This has resulted in a significant increase in the use of aluminum and advanced high-strength steel, requiring the metals processing industry to invest in new processing technologies and capacity.

"Over the last three years, Samuel has invested more than $100 million to extend the capacity and capabilities we offer to automotive OEMs and Tier One suppliers across North America," said Luis Ponte, Samuel's Vice President of Automotive. "This latest round of investment positions Samuel as a leading automotive metals processor, while allowing us to deliver a new level of support for the many expanding global automotive programs that are based in Southwestern Ontario."

In addition to its investment in the Brantford facility, the Company opened a greenfield automotive operation in Columbia, Tennessee in 2015, and acquired its additive manufacturing division, Burloak Technologies, in 2017. Through these investments, Samuel continues to invest in the future of automotive manufacturing by offering the capabilities and capacity required by top automotive OEMs and their supply chain partners.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co. is a family-owned and operated integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. With over 5,000 employees and 100+ facilities, Samuel provides seamless access to metals, industrial products and related value-added services. Supporting over 40,000 customers, we leverage our industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of our people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information, visit www.samuel.com.

