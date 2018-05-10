San Diego Asian Community Endorses Dr. James Veltmeyer for 52nd Congressional District

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Asian Americans for Equality has endorsed Dr. James Veltmeyer in his race for the 52nd congressional district in California. Prospective candidates were subject to intense interview sessions before a decision was made.

"I am humbled that the Asian Community choose me to be their future representative out of so many candidates," Dr. Veltmeyer stated. "Their leadership will let the members of their community know how important this election is for their families and our country."

The Organization was highly impressed with the life story of Dr. James Veltmeyer who came from being homeless in South America to becoming a San Diego's Top Doctor in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2017.

The views of Dr. Veltmeyer on legal immigration, putting families first, and belief in the American Dream resonated with members of Organization, some of which had similar "rags to riches" success stories.

Dr. James Veltmeyer is one of San Diego's leading physicians and a national leader in the battle for common-sense and affordable health care reform. He is the author of the Medical Association Membership (MAM) direct-payer health reform plan. A graduate of UC San Diego and the Ross University School of Medicine, he completed his residency through the UC San Francisco system where he became Chief, overseeing 36 doctors. He is currently the Chief of the Department of Family Medicine at SGH where he provides senior leadership to over 200 doctors.

Dr. Veltmeyer is running for the 52nd congressional district and will bring the same passion for excellence and results to the 52nd District as the region's representative in Washington, D.C.

