San Francisco Health Plan awarded NCQA accreditation for Three Years

SFHP earned this award on December 28, 2017, after a substantial and lengthy accreditation process through which NCQA Health Plan Accreditation evaluates how well a health plan manages all parts of its delivery system – physicians, hospitals, other providers and administrative services – in order to continuously improve the quality of care and services provided to its members.

"SFHP is now a part of a select group of Medi-Cal health plans in California that have earned this ACCREDITED distinction," said John F. Grgurina, Jr., CEO of San Francisco Health Plan. "This achievement is especially gratifying since it acknowledges both the quality of care that SFHP provides its members working alongside our network of providers, as well as the hard work of our dedicated staff to attain this level of national recognition."

Jim Glauber, MD, MPH, SFHP's Chief Medical Officer stated, "Our goal is to continuously improve our members' quality and experience of care, through innovative and collaborative health care strategies. SFHP has launched several state-of-the art programs in order to provide the best possible health outcomes for our members, including our first telemedicine program and a member online portal to increase access to information and services. Receiving this national recognition further supports our commitment to the highest quality standards and managed care practices."

Launched in 1997, SFHP provides health care to over 145,000 members. Combined with Healthy San Francisco, the City's non-insurance health care access program, SFHP provides services to over 160,000 residents, or over 19% of the City's population, which is one in six San Francisco residents.

Furthermore John F. Grgurina, Jr., CEO, added "This award reinforces the strategic direction set forth by our Governing Board and the commitment to our mission to improve health outcomes of the diverse San Francisco communities through successful partnerships. We look forward to continuing to serve our members with the best health and wellness care."

About San Francisco Health Plan

San Francisco Health Plan, a licensed community health plan providing affordable health coverage to over 145,000 low and moderate-income families residing in San Francisco. SFHP is designed for and by the residents it serves—many of whom would not be able to otherwise obtain health care for themselves or their families. Through SFHP, members have access to a full spectrum of medical services including preventive care, hospitalization, prescription drugs, family planning, and substance abuse programs. SFHP's mission is to provide superior, affordable health care emphasizing prevention and promoting healthy living with the goal of improving the quality of life for the people of San Francisco. San Francisco Health Plan is also the third party administrator for the nationally recognized Healthy San Francisco program. For more information on SFHP, visit www.sfhp.org,

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA is committed to providing health care quality information for consumers, purchasers, health care providers and researchers.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/san-francisco-health-plan-awarded-ncqa-accreditation-for-three-years-300580159.html

SOURCE San Francisco Health Plan

Related Links

http://www.sfhp.org

