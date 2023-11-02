Sandhills Global Announces RVUniverse Magazine Will Move to Weekly Print Schedule

Sandhills Global

02 Nov, 2023, 09:43 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RVUniverse, the premier marketplace for motorhomes, fifth-wheel trailers, truck campers, pop-up trailers, and toy haulers, will begin printing its two RVUniverse magazine regional editions on a weekly basis to meet increasing customer demand. Prior to that, the editions each printed on a biweekly schedule.

Since Sandhills Global launched the brand in 2018, RVUniverse has seen rapid growth. The move to weekly distribution will mark the latest expansion for the brand, which introduced regional editions targeting the Eastern and Western United States in 2022. The magazine, distributed to RV resorts, campgrounds, truck stops, and service stations across the country, is filled with advertisements featuring color photos, specs, and other pertinent information on new and used RVs for sale at dealerships nationwide.

All RVs listed for sale in the RVUniverse magazine also appear online at RVUniverse.com. RV shoppers can browse the mobile-friendly website and the mobile app for iOS and Android. Buyers can view for-sale listings, auctions, and auction results, or search by keyword, category, make and model, and more.

"We're excited to increase the exposure for our customers by moving to printing RVUniverse weekly," says RVUniverse Sales Manager Jason Kassmeier. "The combination of web (RVUniverse.com) and a now weekly printed magazine helps aid in driving more sales and results to our customers. With RVUniverse now printing weekly, it aligns us with our sister products: Machinery Trader, Truck Paper, Tractor House and MarketBook Canada."

About Sandhills Global
Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, recreational vehicle, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

Contact Sandhills
https://www.sandhills.com/contact-us
800-331-1978

