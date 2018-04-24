The telephone number to access the conference call from within the U.S. is (833) 245-9650 and from outside the U.S. is (647) 689-4222. The passcode for the call is 2689729. An audio replay of the call will be available from May 8, 2018 until 11:59pm CT on June 8, 2018. The number to access the conference call replay from within the U.S. is (800) 585-8367 and from outside the U.S. is (416) 621-4642. The passcode for the replay is 2689729.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via SandRidge's website, www.sandridgeenergy.com, under Investor Relations/Presentations & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the company's website for 30 days.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma with its principal focus on developing high-return, growth oriented projects in Oklahoma and Colorado. The majority of the Company's production is generated from the Mississippi Lime formation across 360,000 net acres in Oklahoma and Kansas. Development activity is currently focused on the Meramec formation in the Northwest STACK Play in Oklahoma and multiple oil rich Niobrara benches across our 125,000 net acres in the North Park Basin in Colorado.

CONTACT:

Johna Robinson

Investor Relations

SandRidge Energy, Inc.

123 Robert S. Kerr Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73102

+1 (405) 429-5515

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandridge-energy-inc-announces-2018-first-quarter-financial-and-operational-results-release-date-and-conference-call-information-300635777.html

SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sandridgeenergy.com

