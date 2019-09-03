Sanitation Conversation launches the first health grade sanitation training and certification for makeup artists and makeup enthusiasts

TROY, Mich., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanitation is the most important component of every professional makeup artist and makeup enthusiast's application. Sanitation Conversation began as a movement and quickly became a comprehensive solution to poor and often dangerous sanitation practices among makeup artists and beauty retailers. Sanitation Conversation is dedicated to building awareness around the importance of proper sanitation practices within the makeup industry, and launched the Sanitation Standards training April 2019.

Sanitation Standards 2.0 will launch September 2019 and will include a section on special FX and theatre makeup sanitation to include all facets of makeup.

Sanitation Conversation has also created a companion product that eliminates the task of finding all the items needed to keep the artist's application and their makeup kit sanitized and disinfected. The Sanitation Essentials Training Bundle includes the online training, certification and a comprehensive kit.

The training portion of the bundle is where the artist or enthusiast will learn about infectious diseases, cross contamination and dangerous bacteria. Throughout the interactive module, the artist will learn when to properly use disposables, how to properly use disposables and what products and steps are needed to keep themselves and their clients safe during an application.

After successful completion of the Sanitation Standards training, the artist is provided with a Certificate of Completion, a Prestige Pin and is added to the online Sanitation Specialist database where hiring managers, union heads, and clients can confirm the artist has been properly trained in sanitation. The certificate and pin is symbolic of the artist's sanitation training, distinguishing them from other artists. It also demonstrates their advocacy for improved sanitation standards in the makeup industry.

