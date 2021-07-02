Sanjana Mahindrakar Joins Starrz Dance Academy of Performing Arts as Choreographer

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based Starrz Dance Academy of Performing Arts welcomes on board internationally recognized Bharatnatyam Artist Sanjana Mahindrakar.

Starrz Dance Academy of Performing Arts (SDAPA) is a Bollywood Dance company dedicated to inspire the young souls to love the art of dance. We believe that dance keeps a soul happy. Our focus is on tapping the interest in each and everyone who comes to us, from an adult to a child who is as young as 3, and fostering a true love in them in this form of art. We give our best dance training in a fun and creative way!

Starrz Dance Academy productions, for which Ms. Sanjana Mahindrakar will join as a Choreographer or Dancer, include a number of projects and albums:

Classical Dance Album - Ms. Sanjana Mahindrakar will be recording dance choreography for this project.

Dance Production – Choreographing, coordinating group dancers, creative movement and actions for different clients on a regular basis.

Bharatnatyam Intensive Program – Ms. Sanjana Mahindrakar will oversee a number of critical roles in this project, including composition, choreographing and dancers arrangements, and dance production for the singles produced in the series.

Spectacularrz Dance Show – A number of roles in production and performance, including composition, choreographing and dancers arrangements, and dance productions, creative movements and actions.

A Bharatnatyam performer, understanding the aesthetic value of traditional culture as also the beauty of the contemporary sensibilities, Sanjana Mahindrakar is a young talented lady with a passion for dance. Full of enthusiasm and love for the art, she started learning Bharatanatyam at a very young age of eight years and successfully completed her Arangetram under the able guidance of Guru Smt. Charmaine Ann Lazarus in the year 2014. Her zealousness took her a long way ahead wherein she completed her training not only in Bharatnatyam as a dance form but also mastered the different aspects of Bharatanatyam including Nattuvangam and Singing with the support and encouragement of her guru, Smt. Charmaine Ann Lazarus. From participating in local competitions to proudly representing her county, India at the global level and for numerous international dance festivals, she has won many accolades along the journey. In spite of being an active performer at multiple events of national and international level she has been very humble and down to earth and believes that practice and hard work are the only things that can do good to any artist. She has strived to preserve and promote Bharatanatyam with our future budding students.

