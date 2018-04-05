Sanken North America, Inc. Consolidated Subsidiary Trade Name to Change to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.

The October 2017 investment by One Equity Partners, (OEP) spurred transformation activities at SKNA with a focus on improving the competitiveness and expansion of the company through the integrated management of its two business units, Allegro MicroSystems, LLC and Polar Semiconductor, LLC. The Allegro brand name, which has broad recognition in the automotive market, will now be adopted by the holding company (AMI) in order to enhance the market positioning and stand-alone identity of the company.

"AMI will remain dedicated to a progressive strategy centered on the sales growth of its advanced sensor and power technology based products and improved profitability through a focus on operational efficiencies of both subsidiaries," said Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.

As part of this transformation, Allegro will relocate its Massachusetts operation from Worcester to a new facility in Marlborough which will be more suitable for its research and development, operations management, and administration needs. Allegro plans to be up and running in this new facility by the end of the summer. In addition, a previously announced 15,000 square foot expansion at Allegro's facility in Manchester, New Hampshire is planned to be completed this summer, further optimizing the company's northeast US footprint.

About Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., (AMI)

AMI, a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd., is the owner of Polar Semiconductor, LLC, (Polar) a wafer fabrication facility in Bloomington, Minnesota (USA) and Allegro MicroSystems, LLC, (Allegro) a leader in developing high-performance power and sensing semiconductors. Allegro's innovative solutions serve high-growth applications within the automotive market, with additional focus on industrial and consumer/computing solutions. Allegro is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire (USA) with design, applications, and sales support centers located worldwide. For more information, please visit www.allegromicro.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanken-north-america-inc-consolidated-subsidiary-trade-name-to-change-to-allegro-microsystems-inc-300624987.html

SOURCE Sanken North America, Inc.