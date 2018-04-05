Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration at Its Facilities in Chennai, India

Achieving FDA registration at its Chennai manufacturing facilities is an important milestone that builds on Sanmina's leadership in global medical device and instrument manufacturing. Sanmina manufactures complex products for the world's leading medical OEM companies in over twenty medical manufacturing facilities worldwide and designs medical products in three design centers with ISO 13485 design registrations, including the design center in Chennai. The quality system and audit protocols that come with FDA registration ensure that stringent manufacturing controls and documentation are in place during production of finished medical products to guarantee safety, quality and regulatory control.

"For nearly a decade, Sanmina's Chennai facility has been collaborating with customers to produce innovative medical products," said Charlie Mason, SVP, Medical Market Segment at Sanmina. "Our medical customers can now leverage our extensive capabilities in India to design and deliver finished medical products."

In addition to the medical electronic assemblies and modules that Sanmina already makes, FDA registration authorizes the site to produce finished products such as imaging systems, blood glucose meters, patient monitors and many other complex medical instruments and devices. The FDA registration rounds out a comprehensive list of certifications Sanmina has received in India that include TL 9000, EN/AS 9100, TS 16949 and ISO 13485.

"Sanmina has been at the forefront of product design and manufacturing in India, establishing a proven track record across many industries in one of the fastest growing economies in the world," said Michael Landy, EVP and COO of Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (EMS), Asia and Europe at Sanmina. "The new FDA registration reflects our continued commitment to provide the most comprehensive range of services to OEM customers around the world."

Founded in 2008, the 100-acre campus in Chennai, India is one of the highest technology manufacturing facilities in the region, producing the most advanced medical, communications, industrial, automotive and computing products in the world. Sanmina also operates its India Design Center (IDC) in Chennai. With an ISO 13485 design registration, the IDC is able to design finished medical products and offers a complete range of services, including DFx and test development solutions.

About Sanmina Corporation

Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense, medical, energy and industries that include embedded computing technologies such as, point of sale devices, casino gaming and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information regarding the company is available at http://www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing, including the discussion regarding the Company's future prospects, contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties associated with economic conditions in the electronics industry, particularly in the principal industry sectors served by the Company, changes in customer requirements and in the volume of sales principal customers, the ability of Sanmina to effectively assimilate acquired businesses and achieve the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, and competition and technological change. The Company's actual results of operations may differ significantly from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements as a result of these and other factors, including factors set forth in our Company's Annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

