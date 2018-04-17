Sanmina Corporation Invites You To Join Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its second quarter fiscal 2018 earnings conference call on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 5:00 PM ET. Mr. Bob Eulau, Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina Corporation, will lead the call.
|
What:
|
Sanmina Corporation's Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings
|
When:
|
Monday, April 23, 2018 at 5:00 PM ET
|
Web Link:
|
Teleconference
|
Dial in Number:
|
877.273.6760 – Domestic
|
706.634.6605 – International
|
Contact:
|
Sanmina Investor Relations at +1.408.964.3610
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense, medical, energy and industries that include embedded computing technologies such as, point of sale devices, casino gaming and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information regarding the company is available at http://www.sanmina.com.
