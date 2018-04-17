About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense, medical, energy and industries that include embedded computing technologies such as, point of sale devices, casino gaming and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information regarding the company is available at http://www.sanmina.com.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20110707/SF30965LOGO

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanmina-corporation-invites-you-to-join-its-second-quarter-fiscal-2018-earnings-conference-call-300631703.html

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

Related Links

www.sanmina.com

