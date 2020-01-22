Santa Fe Pro Musica Appoints Mary G. Madigan Executive Director

SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an intensive national search, Santa Fe Pro Musica announces the appointment of Mary G. Madigan as its new Executive Director who will be responsible for leading the organization into its 5th decade.

Ms. Madigan's career spans 30 years in music publishing, artist representation, and non-profit management, finance, and development. She is currently Executive Director of Composers Now, a non-profit organization which advances the work of living composers, and Director of Madigan Arts devoted to artist and repertoire promotion, project development, fundraising, and curation. Earlier, she led the advancement of classical and post-classical music performance, artists, and repertoire from positions at international music publisher Boosey & Hawkes, Meet The Composer, Concert Artists Guild, The New School, and the original Vermont Mozart Festival. A graduate of Colby College, Ms. Madigan has participated in professional development programs at the University of Pennsylvania, Wesleyan University, the University of Southern California, and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. She will be relocating to Santa Fe from New York City, taking the reins at Pro Musica in mid-February.

According to Bernard van der Hoeven, Chairman of the Santa Fe Pro Musica Board of Trustees, "Mary Madigan emerged as the clear choice in our coast-to-coast search to fill this important management role. Pro Musica is entering a most exciting and challenging time in its nearly forty-year history, and we are thrilled to have identified a leader of Mary's caliber to help lead the way."

The selection of Mary Madigan as Pro Musica Executive Director is an important milestone in a carefully planned dual leadership transition that began last year when Pro Musica co-founder and Artistic Director Thomas O'Connor expressed his intention to retire at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. While the Executive Director position has now been filled, the Artistic Director search is ongoing, with a decision and announcement expected to coincide with the April 25 and 26, 2020, Pro Musica performances of Haydn's cinematic oratorio The Creation.

Santa Fe Pro Musica was founded nearly 40 years ago by Tom O'Connor and Carol Redman. Recognized as a leading performer, producer and presenter of classical music, Pro Musica has received consistent audience and critical acclaim for musical excellence. For complete information, visit: sfpromusica.org

SOURCE Santa Fe Pro Musica

