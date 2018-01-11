SAP Announces Upgrade2Success Program to Help Customers Move HR to the Cloud

By migrating to cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors solutions, organizations can:

Rethink and simplify HR with standardized and streamlined business processes

Engage the workforce by shifting from "HR technology" to "people technology" to meet the expectations of today's digital, diverse and changing workforce

Change the way HR serves the business by providing insights that allow HR to advise leaders and keep pace with change

Stay current with technology innovations with updates delivered every quarter

Enable IT resources to focus on business-value creation and innovation rather than customization and maintenance

"We all see how digital transformation is upending business models, redefining industries, and changing the way businesses interact with their customers, their partners and their people," SAP SuccessFactors2 President Greg Tomb said. "Those who are addressing this with modern tools are seeing both better financial performance and employees who feel better connected to the business. We want to make sure all our customers are taking advantage of the innovation, insights and user experience boost of the cloud. This program is all about easing their journey so they can move forward fast."

The Upgrade2Success services and tools are designed to allow customers to move the right components when it makes sense for the business, all the while protecting their existing investments in HCM solutions.

A comprehensive set of services and tools are available within the Upgrade2Success program to help make each digital HR transformation journey smooth and low risk. These include:

Predefined configuration accelerators, process libraries, and integration and data migration tools

Creation of a personalized road map for the digital HR transformation journey

Business case support that demonstrates the ROI for the company

Attractive commercial terms that reflect existing investments

With these proven services and tools available today, SAP is enabling its on-premise customers around the world to discover and achieve additional business value with low risk by moving and expanding their HR processes to the cloud with SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

For more information, visit the SAP SuccessFactors website or the SAP News Center.

1. This announcement has been updated. A former version referred to the program as "HCM Bridge to the Cloud."

2. SAP SuccessFactors is a brand name launched in January 2016 and is used here to mean the offerings, employees, and business of acquired company SuccessFactors, which continues to be our legal entity until integration with SAP is complete.

